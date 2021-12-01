Gift to Boys and Girls Club will support healthy activities

A Billings business owner on Tuesday donated $105,000 to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County to support healthy activities for youth like gardening.

Ron Muri presented the donation in the form of an oversized check to group administrators who were joined by children from the club's Lockwood Middle School location.

“Don’t drop the check, it might bounce” Muri joked. Muri has contributed regularly to the organization in the past.

The money will contribute to an endowment fund used mostly to sustain and build existing programs, said Brian Dennis, who is president/CEO of the Yellowstone County organization. “We work with the individual donor to meet their desires,” he said about how donations are spent.

The gift will help sustain healthy activities such as gardening, making recipes from the garden ingredients, and hosting the family fun run that Muri helped to start. The third annual run will be in May.

As former owner of Billings Athletic Club, Muri appreciates that one of the organization's core values is health and fitness. He also appreciates how the group partners with schools for club locations, which saves from the clubs having to spend for stand-alone locations.