The Department of Public Health and Human Services has set up donation boxes at various locations to receive holiday gifts that benefit Montana State Hospital patients.
The effort is part of the annual Gifts With A Lift program that has played an instrumental role in spreading holiday cheer to patients for the past 67 years. The program ensures that all state hospital patients have a gift under the Christmas tree, according to a press release from the department.
MSH is the only publicly operated inpatient psychiatric hospital in the state. It provides treatment to adults who have serious mental illnesses and who are referred from hospitals, mental health programs and district courts from across the state.
Ideas for gift suggestions include, but are not limited to: pocket games/books, socks, T-shirts, sweatshirts, cards, winter hats, adult winter gloves, magazines, fanny packs, phone cards, jackets, craft kits, batteries, slippers, blankets/throws, headphones, handheld AM/FM radios, postage stamps and stationery. MSH is especially in need of winter coats for men and women in sizes medium to 3X.
In Billings, gifts can also be dropped off at Rainbow House, 925 N. 18th St.
Drop-off spots are also located in Great Falls, Missoula, Anaconda, Helena, Butte, Helena, Warm Springs and Bozeman.
Individuals or service organizations interested in “adopting” a patient are should call 406-693-7145.
Gifts mailed to the hospital should not be wrapped; however, donations of wrapping paper and gift boxes are welcome. Donors should include their name and address in the package and a return receipt so organizers may acknowledge donations received.
Gifts or cash donations can be mailed to Gifts With A Lift, c/o Beth Eastman, PO Box 300, Montana State Hospital, Warm Springs, MT 59756. In order to arrive in time for the holidays, gifts should be dropped off or mailed by Dec. 15. Checks should be made payable to “Gifts With A Lift.”