Girl killed, three injured in I-90 rollover near Big Timber

A 14-year-old girl died in a rollover crash that injured three others Wednesday on I-90 near Big Timber.

Montana Highway Patrol reported that all four were related and traveling from Colorado. MHP Trooper Wyatt Duncan said the three surviving passengers were taken to Pioneer Medical Center in Big Timber, with two later taken to the Billings Clinic via Life Flight.

The driver, a 54-year-old man, was traveling westbound on I-90 near mile marker 373 when the vehicle drifted into the median. He over-corrected back into the westbound lane and, according to MHP, over-corrected a second time.

The vehicle rolled several times before coming to a stop upside down in a creek on the north side of the interstate. The other passengers included a 49-year-old woman and another 14-year-old girl. Emergency crews responded at around 11:30 a.m.

All four people were wearing seat belts, Duncan said. The 14-year-old who died at the scene did not have the seat belt over her shoulder, he said.

Speed, alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be factors in the crash, Duncan said. Fatigue and inattentiveness were the only factors being investigated.

Statewide interstate deaths are up more than 50% when compared to last year’s data from MHP. Wednesday’s fatal crashed raised Montana’s total deaths on its roads to 109 for 2020.

