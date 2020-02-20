Girl paralyzed in crash welcomed home by fellow first-graders at Billings airport

The night of the crash Amyah was flown to Salt Lake City, where she spent three months at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital.

Wednesday she was discharged from the hospital and traveled home with her grandma, Michelle Slimick. Michelle and Ed Slimick have stayed in Salt Lake since Amyah’s arrival.

“I really thought I was going to come home without her,” Michelle Slimick said. “She’s worked very, very hard.”

She underwent 12 surgeries in three months, and started physical therapy about six weeks ago.

"Doctors told me that if she was an adult she wouldn't have made it," Ed Slimick said. "She's a tough one."

She quickly took to physical therapy and has shown her strength and determination throughout, Ed Slimick said.

“When she first started therapy she said, ‘I’m going to do this myself.’ They’d tell her what to do, and she’d bring it,” Ed Slimick said. “It’s amazing she’s here. Even her doctors are amazed.”

After a shy reception to her classmates Amyah quickly warmed up. Wednesday she shot up and down the airport’s halls, showing her friends and cousins just how fast she can go in her wheelchair.