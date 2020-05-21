Girl walking dog hit by pickup in midtown Billings

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A girl walking her dog was taken to the hospital after she was hit by a pickup Thursday afternoon in midtown Billings.

A 15-year-old girl was hit by a pickup around 1:10 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of 13th Street West and Grand Avenue, according to a tweet by the Billings Police Department.

The dog was killed, police said.

The girl was taken to the hospital with head injuries of unknown severity. The intersection was closed Thursday afternoon, and drivers were advised to take an alternate route.

The driver was a 44-year-old Billings man. Neither alcohol nor speed appeared to be factors, police said, adding there are not charges at this time.

The Billings Police Department crash team was on scene, and the incident is being investigated.

