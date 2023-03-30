A Valley County deputy shot a person Wednesday following an apparent hostage situation at a Glasgow hospital.

The wounded person, who was an inmate at Valley County Detention Facility, was flown to Billings for emergency trauma care, according to a statement from Valley County Sheriff Tom Boyer. No other patients, hospital staff or members of law enforcement were injured, and the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting.

“All names are being withheld during the investigative process. Further information will be released as it becomes available,” Boyer wrote.

The inmate was being treated at Francis Mahon Deaconess Hospital on Wednesday afternoon, and the hostage crisis involved a hospital staff member and multiple law enforcement officers.

A Valley County deputy fired his weapon to protect others in the facility, according to Boyer. Boyer wrote that along with the DCI investigation, he has asked Phillips County Sheriff Jerry Lytle to handle the administrative review of the shooting.

In 2009, a man fired several rounds in the parking lot of Francis Mahon Deaconess Hospital, killing one person and wounding two others. The shooter, 42-year-old Roger Lynn Sellers, later died in an exchange of gun fire with law enforcement.