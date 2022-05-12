 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Glendive Medical Center Urgent Care moves back to regular patient care services

Glendive Medical Center

From left to right: Jan Strang, LPN, Amanda Torgerson, NP, Ryann Smelser, SNP, and April Price, APRN. Torgerson and Smelser join Prince and Strang in urgent care to complete their full team of providers. 

 Courtesy of Glendive Medical Center

After two years of transitioning between a viral clinic for patients with Covid-19 and a walk-in clinic, Glendive Medical Center (GMC) Urgent Care is back to full-time regular patient care services. No appointments are necessary, and walk-ins are welcome.

GMC is excited to announce that Amanda Torgerson, NP and Ryann Smelser, DNP, join April Price, APRN and Jan Strang, LPN in urgent care to complete their full team of providers. Torgerson is a native to Eastern Montana and is happy to be back serving the community she grew up in. Smelser has provided nursing care at Gabert Clinic and most recently was the provider at EMVH. She is enjoying helping patients in the urgent care setting.

Urgent care is a place to go when you need immediate, non-life-threatening medical care and features a full spectrum of services with set prices. Care is provided for illnesses and minor injuries such as allergies and asthma, simple fractures and sprains, earaches, and more. A full list of services and prices is available on the website at https://www.gmc.org/services/urgent-care/.

Urgent care hours remain the same as before, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

