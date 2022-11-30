Glendive Medical Center will host final public Covid vaccine clinic

Due to significantly low attendance in the past months, Glendive Medical Center (GMC) announced they will hold their final Covid vaccine clinic for the public on Friday, December 9th at GMC in the Carney Conference Center. The clinic will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and appointments can be made by calling 406-345-8901. The Bivalent booster vaccine as well as Moderna and Pfizer vaccinations will be available. This final clinic is for patients 12 years of age and older.