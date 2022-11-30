Glendive Medical Center will host final public Covid vaccine clinic

Due to significantly low attendance in the past months, Glendive Medical Center (GMC) announced they will hold their final Covid vaccine clinic for the public on Friday, December 9th at GMC in the Carney Conference Center. The clinic will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and appointments can be made by calling 406-345-8901. The Bivalent booster vaccine as well as Moderna and Pfizer vaccinations will be available. This final clinic is for patients 12 years of age and older.
Going forward, patients will need to receive their vaccinations at Dawson County Health Department (DCHD) or Albertson’s. DCHD will provide pediatric vaccines only to individuals ages 5-17. Moderna and Pfizer series and bivalent boosters are available, and appointments can be made by calling ahead 406-377-5213. Albertson’s provides Moderna series and bivalent booster vaccines to individuals ages 18 and older on Wednesdays and walk-ins are welcome.