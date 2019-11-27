God Willing
By Siesa Shuman
Inshallah whispered to me from across the River Jordan
He swears
Wallah Wallah
That he was born with his feet in the water
He paints a picture of his world for me
But says if I am looking for God
I will have to read between the lines
I call him habibi
But it only sounds like sweetheart
It is our accent not our hands that do not fit quite right
I am trying to teach myself how to speak in poetry
While it is his whole language
He says my Arabic is good enough
I have not learned those words yet
Inshallah is whispered to me
From across the sands
He said he would take me to see the pyramids
But he is somewhere else
Always somewhere else
And we loved each other
Never at the same time
Yet, there was so much left to learn about him
I do know his mother does not like me
She says that there will be other curly-haired boys to whisper small heretical things to me
And when we turn from each other
Inshallah falls
From both of our lips
Bio:
Siesa Shuman is the daughter of two U.S. Army veterans and grew up in different parts of the South. Her parents were always very supportive of her love for writing and inundated her with personalized pens and journals throughout childhood. Siesa went to Appalachian State University, where she got a degree in Global Studies with a concentration in Middle Eastern Studied and a minor in Arabic. She is an aspiring world traveler, having been to many places including Morocco and Dublin. She would like to write about how people are essentially the same everywhere and no matter where she is, she too remains essentially the same.