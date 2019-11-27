{{featured_button_text}}
God Willing

By Siesa Shuman

Inshallah whispered to me from across the River Jordan

He swears

Wallah Wallah

That he was born with his feet in the water

He paints a picture of his world for me

But says if I am looking for God

I will have to read between the lines

I call him habibi

But it only sounds like sweetheart

It is our accent not our hands that do not fit quite right

I am trying to teach myself how to speak in poetry

While it is his whole language

He says my Arabic is good enough

I have not learned those words yet

Inshallah is whispered to me

From across the sands

He said he would take me to see the pyramids

But he is somewhere else

Always somewhere else

And we loved each other

Never at the same time

Yet, there was so much left to learn about him

I do know his mother does not like me

She says that there will be other curly-haired boys to whisper small heretical things to me

And when we turn from each other

Inshallah falls

From both of our lips

Bio:

Siesa Shuman is the daughter of two U.S. Army veterans and grew up in different parts of the South. Her parents were always very supportive of her love for writing and inundated her with personalized pens and journals throughout childhood. Siesa went to Appalachian State University, where she got a degree in Global Studies with a concentration in Middle Eastern Studied and a minor in Arabic. She is an aspiring world traveler, having been to many places including Morocco and Dublin. She would like to write about how people are essentially the same everywhere and no matter where she is, she too remains essentially the same.

