Going private at MetraPark gets some push back during commission meeting

Yellowstone County Commissioners heard an earful during their Monday discussion meeting from community organizations and others eager to give their opinions on privatizing management of MetraPark.
Almost to a person the message was: slow down.
"Get the facts first," said Rick Reed, a past president of the MetraPark board and one of the officials who traveled with Commissioner Don Jones to visit privately-run public arenas.
The commission is preparing to put out a request-for-proposals from private companies who want to bid their services to manage MetraPark and the events it would host.
Reed told commissioners he was impressed with what he saw at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper, Wyoming, and the way privatizing the facility there had been handled and was working for the city.
Privatizing works, he said. But he also pointed out that running a facility publicly also works. He told commissioners their job was to find the right fit for Yellowstone County.
The commissioners' discussion meeting was packed. Nearly 60 people sat or stood in the board room on the third floor of the Stillwater Building. In attendance were representatives from the MetraPark Advisory Board; NILE Stock Show and Rodeo; 4-H; Metra employees; the Chase Hawks Rough Stock Rodeo; Bretz RV & Marine; and the Arabian Horse Association.
"I would love to see a separate third party — a neutral party — come in and give us their thoughts," said Charlie Loveridge, MetraPark Advisory Board president.
Jones stressed that the county was still exploring both options, either continuing on as a publicly-run organization or bringing in a private company to run the facility.
"We're going down both routes," he said.
The decision to explore privatization originated with Jones. He visited the arena in Casper, as well as the public events facility in Nampa, Idaho, that's now privately run. He said each facility privatizing has increased efficiency and revenue, which in turn has lessened the tax burden on residents in the two areas.
Yellowstone County is nearly two years into a master plan process that could dictate a major overhaul for MetraPark. A master plan for the complex, once completed, will guide what happens to MetraPark and Jones sees that as an opportunity to look at various management options for the future, including privatization.
Commissioner John Ostlund expressed some frustration at the timing of the decision to explore more options, given that the county is now so far down the road on the MetraPark master plan process.
"This comes as somewhat of surprise to me," he said.
He argued for taking the time to study thoroughly the option to privatize.
"I want it really well vetted," he said. "I want a complete analysis."
Hanging over the meeting was the specter of Cascade County's attempt to privatize its arena in Great Falls, which failed. A handful of speakers at the meeting referred to the incident.
Currently, MetraPark is managed by county employees, along with an advisory board and the Commission. One of the first people to address commissioners was Jim Soumas, the secretary treasurer of the Teamsters Union Local 190, which represents the maintenance and work crews at MetraPark.
"My paramount concern are these guys," he said.
He wanted to know what would happen to Metra employees in the event of a management change, noting that many of them had been at MetraPark for decades and had an in-depth, institutional knowledge of the facilities there.
Jones agreed with Soumas, highlighting the arduous work the Metra crews do under sometimes pressure-filled conditions.
"They're definitely critical to the organization," Jones said. "If we go down this road we're going to make sure they're taken care of."
Brad Murphy, the general manager of Casper's Ford Wyoming Center, was also at the meeting and worked to dispel what he described as some of the misconceptions around privatization.
The City of Casper, which owns the Ford Wyoming Center, still calls the shots for the arena, giving direction to Murphy's company. Murphy also explained that the arena's public employees were all offered jobs when it privatized five years ago; he said almost everyone stayed.
The contract with Casper dictates that the company that runs the arena doesn't take a profit until the city makes money on events. He also pointed out that written into the contract were the agreements the city had with various nonprofits who had used the arena at reduced or no costs prior to it being privatized.
Commissioners took no action Monday as it was the county's weekly discussion meeting. Jones emphasized again to those who had commented that the county is still exploring the issue and that if the proposals they receive don't meet the county's needs, they won't move forward.
"If it doesn't work, we don't do it," Jones said.