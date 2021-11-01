Going private at MetraPark gets some push back during commission meeting

He argued for taking the time to study thoroughly the option to privatize.

"I want it really well vetted," he said. "I want a complete analysis."

Hanging over the meeting was the specter of Cascade County's attempt to privatize its arena in Great Falls, which failed. A handful of speakers at the meeting referred to the incident.

Currently, MetraPark is managed by county employees, along with an advisory board and the Commission. One of the first people to address commissioners was Jim Soumas, the secretary treasurer of the Teamsters Union Local 190, which represents the maintenance and work crews at MetraPark.

"My paramount concern are these guys," he said.

He wanted to know what would happen to Metra employees in the event of a management change, noting that many of them had been at MetraPark for decades and had an in-depth, institutional knowledge of the facilities there.

Jones agreed with Soumas, highlighting the arduous work the Metra crews do under sometimes pressure-filled conditions.

"They're definitely critical to the organization," Jones said. "If we go down this road we're going to make sure they're taken care of."