Golden Apple Awards still honor Billings educators despite pandemic

It wasn't the traditional delivery for Golden Apple Awards this year.

But Billings-area educators were still surprised with the annual honor, outside schools or homes, with signs, balloons, and general pent-up teacher hoopla.

Golden Apple awards recognize educators whose efforts go far beyond expectations. Staffers across the district submit nominations to a volunteer committee that selects winners.

This year's six recipients were:

Staci Byrd, a second grade teacher at Poly Drive Elementary.

Kevin Croff, principal at Bitterroot Elementary.

Shirley Greene, a science teacher at Lewis and Clark Middle School.

Natalie Miller, secretary at Beartooth Elementary.

Alice Nation, a Spanish teacher at Senior High.

Paula Simcox, a first grade teacher at McKinley Elementary.