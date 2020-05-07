Golden Apple Awards still honor Billings educators despite pandemic

It wasn't the traditional delivery for Golden Apple Awards this year.
But Billings-area educators were still surprised with the annual honor, outside schools or homes, with signs, balloons, and general pent-up teacher hoopla.
Golden Apple awards recognize educators whose efforts go far beyond expectations. Staffers across the district submit nominations to a volunteer committee that selects winners.
This year's six recipients were:
- Staci Byrd, a second grade teacher at Poly Drive Elementary.
- Kevin Croff, principal at Bitterroot Elementary.
- Shirley Greene, a science teacher at Lewis and Clark Middle School.
- Natalie Miller, secretary at Beartooth Elementary.
- Alice Nation, a Spanish teacher at Senior High.
- Paula Simcox, a first grade teacher at McKinley Elementary.
The award celebrations are typically held in schools, sometimes with student assemblies, and followed by a banquet honoring educators, but planners adjusted with schools closed during the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing requirements in effect. Wider announcements to school staff were made during video chat meetings.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.