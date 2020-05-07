You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Golden Apple Awards still honor Billings educators despite pandemic
alert top story

Golden Apple Awards still honor Billings educators despite pandemic

Golden Apple surprise

Golden Apple award winner Kevin Croff laughs after being pelted with water balloons as the award committee surprised him with his award Thursday, May 7, 2020.

 CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette

It wasn't the traditional delivery for Golden Apple Awards this year. 

Golden Apple surprise

The Golden Apple award committee surprises Bitterroot Elementary principal Kevin Croff with his award Thursday, May 7, 2020.

But Billings-area educators were still surprised with the annual honor, outside schools or homes, with signs, balloons, and general pent-up teacher hoopla. 

Golden Apple surprise

The Golden Apple award committee surprises Bitterroot Elementary principal Kevin Croff with his award Thursday, May 7, 2020.

Golden Apple awards recognize educators whose efforts go far beyond expectations. Staffers across the district submit nominations to a volunteer committee that selects winners.

Golden Apple surprise

The Golden Apple award committee surprises Bitterroot Elementary principal Kevin Croff with his award Thursday, May 7, 2020.

This year's six recipients were:

  • Staci Byrd, a second grade teacher at Poly Drive Elementary.
  • Kevin Croff, principal at Bitterroot Elementary.
  • Shirley Greene, a science teacher at Lewis and Clark Middle School.
  • Natalie Miller, secretary at Beartooth Elementary.
  • Alice Nation, a Spanish teacher at Senior High.
  • Paula Simcox, a first grade teacher at McKinley Elementary.
Golden Apple surprise

Meadowlark Elementary principal Stacy Lemelin cheers as a parade of honking cars salutes Golden Apple award winner Kevin Croff, the principal at Bitterroot Elementary, during a surprise ceremony Thursday, May 7, 2020.

The award celebrations are typically held in schools, sometimes with student assemblies, and followed by a banquet honoring educators, but planners adjusted with schools closed during the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing requirements in effect. Wider announcements to school staff were made during video chat meetings. 

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News