Golden eagle rescued after colliding with powerline in the Heights

It’s not uncommon for large raptors to meet their end at the top of a power line, but when one is merely injured, it can count on a Montanan to take action.

Billings resident Josh Thometz had ogled at the golden eagle regally perched on the surrounding trees and the power box before. When he saw the bird hunched on the corner of Yellowstone River Road and Cherry Creek Loop in the Heights, he was inclined to pull over.

The raptor was panting on the shoulder as 95 degree heat bore down on the blacktop. When Thometz got closer he saw a wound on its wing.

Originally, he called the non-emergency number and reported that the federally protected animal had been shot. Thometz was then connected with an employee at WHJ Bird Resources, a bird sanctuary in Billings.

Thometz was instructed to mist the overheating bird with water to cool it down until the non-game biologist with Fish Wildlife and Parks arrived.

In situations like this, calling the non-emergency number or the local FWP chapter is exactly what an onlooker should do, said Mark Szczypinski, the FWP wildlife technician who came to collect the bird.

When Szczypinski crouched down next to the eagle, the raptor only managed a feeble nibble to his gloved fingers. Cradling the creature, Szczypinski placed it in a crate and wedged it into the front seat with the air conditioning.

Szczypinski suspects the eagle sustained a shock from the power lines.

The charismatic fauna have become a symbol of wild places due to their widespread popular appeal, much like grizzly bears and wolves, according to previous reporting by The Billings Gazette. Though the eagles can live into their 30s, last summer was the worst year for nesting survival rates among golden eagles in 40 years.

Human activity has been minimized in order to reduce harm to golden eagles, but power lines offer unique challenges.

Once secured in the white FWP pickup, Szczypinski transported the animal to WHJ Bird Resources where it will be assessed. The bird will either go through rehabilitation or be euthanized depending on the severity of its injuries.