Golden K Kiwanis makes donation to Community Garden

Billings Golden K Kiwanis Club recently donated $1,000 to the community garden at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church. The money will be used to install one 4-foot-by-24-foot Durable GreenBeds to help facilitate production.
Twenty-four of the raised beds will be installed at the garden, according to an email from the club. The contribution helps offset the total estimated cost of $25,850.
Fresh vegetables grown in the garden are donated to community members in need. Several Billings Golden K Kiwanis Club members participate in gardening at the Community Garden.
