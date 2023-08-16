Billings police on Wednesday morning were still on the scene of a standoff on the west end of Billings.

Police responded to a weapons complaint at home on West Meadow Drive at 1:49 a.m.

Officers found three people at the scene who had been injured in the shooting, police said in a social media post. All of the victims were taken to local hospitals.

The suspect barricaded himself in the residence and and a large police presence is in the area.

By 9 a.m. Wednesday, West Meadow Drive remained closed to vehicle and foot traffic. King Avenue West both east and west bound is closed from S. 36th Street W to S 32nd Street West.

Residents are asked to avoid the area until it is resolved.