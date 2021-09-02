 Skip to main content
Golf tournament to benefit YAM’s art education programs

The YAM Golf Tournament will be held at the Laurel Golf Club on Monday, Sept. 13 at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start.

When Matt Stroud, U.S. Bank Wealth Management Advisor and Yellowstone Art Museum Board Member, learned how vital art education is to a child’s brain development, he decided to throw his energies into creating the YAM’s first-ever golf tournament to help support the YAM’s Endowment for Art Education Programs. 

“I think the golfers in this community will love to come out and have fun, knowing it will benefit the children in our community," Stroud said in a press release.

The tournament benefits YAM’s Endowment for Art Education programming, which impacts over 8,000 students per year through school partnerships, outreach programs, camps, art classes, and field trips to the museum.

For more information about the YAM’s Art Education program or the YAM Golf Tournament, please visit www.artmuseum.org or call 406-256-6804.

