Gov. Appoints Brett Linneweber to be Yellowstone County District Judge

Governor Greg Gianforte has tapped local prosecutor Brett Linneweber to fill the Yellowstone County District Court Judge position being vacated by Judge Gregory Todd after he retires later this month.

Linneweber has served as a senior deputy county attorney since 2014, where he has spent the majority of his time prosecuting criminal cases for the Yellowstone County Attorney’s Office. Prior to serving in Yellowstone County, Linneweber practiced in Park County for 13 years, serving as Deputy Park County Attorney from 2001 to 2005 and Park County Attorney from 2005 to 2014.

“Brett Linneweber brings to the table years of experience as a county attorney where he’s managed some of the most urgent issues facing Yellowstone County,” Gov. Gianforte said in a press release. “Brett values the separate, distinct roles of our branches of government, and I’m confident Yellowstone County will be served well by the leadership, experience, and perspective he brings to the bench.”