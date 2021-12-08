 Skip to main content
Gov. Appoints Brett Linneweber to be Yellowstone County District Judge
editor's pick topical alert featured top story

Grant Johnson sentenced in court

Prosecuting attorney Brett Linneweber addresses the court during the sentencing hearing for Grant Edwin Johnson and the murder of the defendant's 6-month-old son at Yellowstone County Courthouse.

 BETHANY BAKER, Billings Gazette

Governor Greg Gianforte has tapped local prosecutor Brett Linneweber to fill the Yellowstone County District Court Judge position being vacated by Judge Gregory Todd after he retires later this month.

Judge Gregory Todd

Judge Gregory R. Todd presides during a sentencing hearing in June. Todd recently announced he plans to retire at the end of 2021.

Linneweber has served as a senior deputy county attorney since 2014, where he has spent the majority of his time prosecuting criminal cases for the Yellowstone County Attorney’s Office. Prior to serving in Yellowstone County, Linneweber practiced in Park County for 13 years, serving as Deputy Park County Attorney from 2001 to 2005 and Park County Attorney from 2005 to 2014.

“Brett Linneweber brings to the table years of experience as a county attorney where he’s managed some of the most urgent issues facing Yellowstone County,” Gov. Gianforte said in a press release. “Brett values the separate, distinct roles of our branches of government, and I’m confident Yellowstone County will be served well by the leadership, experience, and perspective he brings to the bench.”

Linneweber graduated from Montana State University with a B.A in Political Science in 1991, before earning his law degree at the University Of Montana School Of Law in 2000.

Linneweber won out over three other applicants sent up to the governor’s office by a select “advisory council” of attorneys and community leaders. Linneweber is one of a few recent appointments recommended under a new system after the Montana legislature abolished an independent council to review judicial nominations.

“I’m grateful to each member of the advisory council for giving their time to review and recommend a highly-qualified nominee from within their community to serve the people of Yellowstone County,” Gianforte said.

Linneweber will be sworn in to serve on the Montana Thirteenth Judicial District in January of 2022.

