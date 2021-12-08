Gov. Appoints local prosecutor to fill Yellowstone County District Judge seat

In his private practice days, Linneweber says he handled a number of family law cases and as a county attorney he has dealt with a wide array of civil cases, government matters and advising officials. Linneweber described his decades long career as a 50-50 mix of both sides of the law. He also believes his varied experience will be an asset on the bench, and his straightforward understanding and approach to the law should put those in his courtroom at ease, he says.

"I'm not going to be creating laws from the bench," Linneweber said. "It will be a common plain reading of the law... so everyday persons should have the same expectation that the law applies equally to them. And they don't have to worry about me creating laws."

Todd has served in the position for 21 years after being appointed by then-Gov. Mark Racicot in 2000, survived a senate nomination in 2001 and won his first election in 2002. At present, he is the longest sitting judge in Yellowstone County. Todd called Linneweber a "great appointment."

"Brett [Linneweber] has appeared before me many times and he's always been competent and very professional," Todd said. "I look forward to him continuing the long tradition of competent judges in the 13th Judicial District."