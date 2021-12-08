Gov. Appoints local prosecutor to fill Yellowstone County District Judge seat

Gov. Greg Gianforte on Wednesday tapped prosecutor Brett Linneweber to fill the Yellowstone County District Court Judge position being vacated by Judge Gregory Todd after he retires this month.
Linneweber has served as a senior deputy county attorney since 2014, where he has spent the majority of his time prosecuting criminal cases for the Yellowstone County Attorney’s Office. Linneweber also practiced in Park County for 13 years, serving as deputy Park County attorney from 2001 to 2005 and Park County attorney from 2005 to 2014.
Speaking to The Gazette, Linneweber said he was excited and humbled by the nomination as well as the trust placed in him by the governor.
"I'm looking forward to many more years of service to Yellowstone County," he said.
Linneweber was one of four applicants for the nomination. He said he's looking forward to continuing his long courtroom career. Despite years as a prosecutor, Linneweber's experience has had a balance of civil and criminal work.
"I have always been a courtroom attorney from my first cases 20 years ago," he said. "I have always loved the courtroom and this expands that capability."
In his private practice days, Linneweber says he handled a number of family law cases and as a county attorney he has dealt with a wide array of civil cases, government matters and advising officials. Linneweber described his decades long career as a 50-50 mix of both sides of the law. He also believes his varied experience will be an asset on the bench, and his straightforward understanding and approach to the law should put those in his courtroom at ease, he says.
"I'm not going to be creating laws from the bench," Linneweber said. "It will be a common plain reading of the law... so everyday persons should have the same expectation that the law applies equally to them. And they don't have to worry about me creating laws."
Todd has served in the position for 21 years after being appointed by then-Gov. Mark Racicot in 2000, survived a senate nomination in 2001 and won his first election in 2002. At present, he is the longest sitting judge in Yellowstone County. Todd called Linneweber a "great appointment."
"Brett [Linneweber] has appeared before me many times and he's always been competent and very professional," Todd said. "I look forward to him continuing the long tradition of competent judges in the 13th Judicial District."
The governor expressed confidence in Linneweber's experience and especially his time as a prosecutor.
“Brett Linneweber brings to the table years of experience as a county attorney where he’s managed some of the most urgent issues facing Yellowstone County,” Gianforte said in a press release. “Brett values the separate, distinct roles of our branches of government, and I’m confident Yellowstone County will be served well by the leadership, experience, and perspective he brings to the bench.”
Linneweber graduated from Montana State University with a bachelor's degree in political science in 1991, before earning his law degree at the University Of Montana School Of Law in 2000.
He is one of a few recent judicial appointments made under a new system created after the Montana legislature abolished an independent council to review judicial nominations with the passing of SB140 earlier this year. The bill gave more authority directly to the governor in appointing judges to vacancies on the bench statewide. The bill was opposed by many sitting judges including Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike McGrath who lobbied Gianforte to oppose the bill citing a concern, "it could have a major impact on judicial branch policy," he told the Montana State News Bureau earlier in the year.
The Montana Supreme Court upheld the law in June ruling the state's constitution does not explicitly call for an independent commission to appoint judges. The law's passage and legal challenge also touched off a legal battle between the legislature and the judiciary surrounding the use of government funded email addresses to take polls of judges on laws presented in the legislature. The state's supreme court shot down a legislative subpoena for judicial emails saying the subpoena had no real legislative purpose. Most recently, the legislature has asked the US Supreme Court to intervene in the case after the Montana Supreme Court ruled the legislature acted outside its authority when it subpoenaed judicial emails.
Twelve local leaders made up the advisory council for the 13th Judicial District. Among them were retired district judge Russ Fagg, PO Katie Weston with the state's probation and parole division, Moyra Anthony with Youth Dynamics and a number of other law enforcement, civic and legal leaders.
“I’m grateful to each member of the advisory council for giving their time to review and recommend a highly-qualified nominee from within their community to serve the people of Yellowstone County,” Gianforte said.
Linneweber will take the bench in January of 2022. He told the Gazette he intends to file to run in the 2022 election to fill the seat for the remainder of the judge's term as soon as possible.