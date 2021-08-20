Gov. Gianforte announces expansion to Build Montana program

One student, William Afraid of Bear, reported that the program was extremely successful, with a high job placement rate for the participants. “They pretty much offered a job to every single one of us,” said Afraid of Bear.

Afraid of Bear now operates an articulated dump truck for Knife River Corporation, an opportunity that he was afforded thanks to his experience in the program. Like other students in the program, he had been offered a summer job operating equipment for the company. He ended up liking the job enough to stick around long-term.

Gianforte’s support of the program aligns with the governor’s goals to mitigate Montana’s widespread workforce shortages. "We need carpenters, plumbers, welders, machine operators, heavy equipment operators — it's important that we expose our young people to these careers," he said. "Unfortunately, we just don't have enough workers in these trades."

“Build Montana is about creating a pipeline of workers that may not choose to go to a four year degree, but could still have a very important job that would allow them to live out the American dream,” he said. "With a stronger workforce, more Montanans will be equipped to succeed."

