Gov. Gianforte announces expansion to Build Montana program

In a press conference held at MontanaFair on Friday, Governor Greg Gianforte announced an expansion to the Build Montana program.
The program is an educational partnership between the Montana Economic Developers Association and the Montana Contractors Association. Launched in March of 2020, Build Montana’s focus is to build career paths for students to enter the construction industry.
The program offers students unique learning opportunities — rather than focusing on preparing students for a college degree, the program sends them out to work sites where they can gain experience in trade jobs. Students sign up for an elective class through their school, then travel out to job sites hosted by local contractors and construction companies, where they receive hands-on training in construction skills.
The upcoming expansion will take the program from Yellowstone County into Flathead County, widening the number of students to whom the program is available. A May 2021 pilot program in Billings School District 2 saw six students graduate from the program.
Gianforte also looked forward to potential further expansions of Build Montana. "They have had a fairly successful program here in Yellowstone County, and now they will see benefit in other areas," he said. According to him, expanding into other communities across the state would not be surprising.
One student, William Afraid of Bear, reported that the program was extremely successful, with a high job placement rate for the participants. “They pretty much offered a job to every single one of us,” said Afraid of Bear.
Afraid of Bear now operates an articulated dump truck for Knife River Corporation, an opportunity that he was afforded thanks to his experience in the program. Like other students in the program, he had been offered a summer job operating equipment for the company. He ended up liking the job enough to stick around long-term.
Gianforte’s support of the program aligns with the governor’s goals to mitigate Montana’s widespread workforce shortages. "We need carpenters, plumbers, welders, machine operators, heavy equipment operators — it's important that we expose our young people to these careers," he said. "Unfortunately, we just don't have enough workers in these trades."
“Build Montana is about creating a pipeline of workers that may not choose to go to a four year degree, but could still have a very important job that would allow them to live out the American dream,” he said. "With a stronger workforce, more Montanans will be equipped to succeed."