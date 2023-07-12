After a hearty, hours-long debate in the City Council Chambers on Monday evening, Billings’ elected leaders decided to ask voters if they want to pay more in property taxes to invest in parks, trails and recreation across the city.

On a 7-to-4 vote, the council approved putting a $143 million bond measure on the Nov. 7 ballot. If voters approve, the money would allow the city to build a $110 million recreation center on the South Side and invest in about a dozen other park and trail projects around Billings.

Council members Jennifer Owen and Roy Neese, who represent the Heights in Ward 2, and Pam Purinton and Dan Tidswell, who serve the neighborhoods along Rimrock Road in Ward 4, voted against putting the bond on the ballot.

If voters approve, the bond would cost taxpayers an extra $50 for each $100,000 of assessed property value, according to city estimates.

That's about $153 a year for the average Billings homeowner. The median tax value for a home in the city is now around $307,600.

The city hasn’t given voters a chance to decide whether they want to invest in parks, recreation and trails since 1999, said Councilwoman Kendra Shaw, who represents the downtown area in Ward 1.

If voters agree to pay higher property taxes, a 177,000 square-foot recreation center will be built on city land next to Amend Park at the corner of King Avenue East and South Billings Boulevard.

Plans feature an ice rink for hockey and skating, a leisure swimming pool, a 50-meter competition pool, sports courts, open fitness areas, an indoor running track and space for senior activities and special events.

The bond would also provide more than $26 million to improve five city parks, $10.1 million to renovate the South Park Pool, $6 million to put in a water reservoir and another $14 million to invest in other recreation and trails projects. With the bond money, the city could finish Stagecoach Trail, which will connect the valley of Billings to the Rims, build a tunnel under Highway 3 and complete Yellowjacket Trail along 27th Street North.

“We really haven't developed parks since 1980,” the city’s Parks and Recreation Director Mike Pigg said.

Billings business leaders and outdoors enthusiasts stepped up to the podium Monday evening to urge the council to give voters a choice to change that.

If voters approve, the Houston-based company that bought the 63,000-barrel-per-day refinery from ExxonMobil plans to donate $1 million to offset the cost of the bond to taxpayers.

Par Montana pledged another $1 million to match donations made by other businesses and $20,000 to put into the campaign to pass the bond.

Jakub said it’s a once-in-a-generation opportunity to upgrade each part of the community, which also helps businesses attract and retain talented workers.

“And more importantly, it’s just the right thing to do,” she said.

In June, Billings business leaders urged the council to put the bond on the ballot. They committed to raising $12 million to help offset the cost to the public.

Brian Brown, who serves on the Billings Chamber of Commerce board, listed a handful of local business leaders who have already agreed to donate.

“Put your money where your mouth is — that’s happening in the community,” the Billings First Interstate Bank President said.

Julie Seedhouse, who serves with Brown on the chamber board, said they’re also starting a political action committee to start raising money to campaign for the bond’s passage. She plans to file paperwork for the “Play It Forward” PAC with the state on Tuesday.

“This project is an absolute game changer,” the Century 21 realtor said. “We want to show that we the people who love and take great pride in where we live are actively investing in a place for us and our children and future generations to live, work and play.”

Projects and proposed bond amounts:

South Side recreation center $110 million

South Park Pool renovation $10.1 million

Zimmerman and North Park Centers $8 million

Water Reservoir $6 million

Castle Rock Park $12.1 million

Centennial Park $8 million

Poly Vista Park $4 million

Coulson Park $2 million

Cottonwood Park $606,000

Trail Projects $4.1 million

Stagecoach Trail $712,050