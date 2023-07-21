The Downtown Billings Alliance (DBA) and the City of Billings will hold an open house next week to highlight the progress of the city's two-way street conversion through the downtown core and to talk about what happens next.

In coordination with planned pavement preservation for several roadways downtown, continuing the Two-Way Restoration Project has been proposed to increase accessibility, address safety concerns and promote multi-modal activities such as biking and walking.

This project will also include the design of a Montana Avenue road diet where speed limits are slowed and a lane of traffic is removed for consideration in a future Montana Department of Transportation project.

The public is invited to an open house from 5 to 6 p.m. on Aug. 1 in the DBA offices at 116 N. 29th St., Suite A to:

• Learn about the project and its anticipated timeline.

• View illustrations of proposed improvements.

• Engage with the project team and ask questions.

Attendees are encouraged to attend whenever is convenient.

The Two-Way Restoration project is the next step in an ongoing process to understand how traffic currently functions in downtown Billings, to analyze traffic alternatives, to study the impact alternative traffic operations may have on the downtown Billings transportation network, and to engage the public on the topic. The 2018 DBA Strategic Plan, a 2019 downtown Billings traffic study, and the 2021 Downtown Billings Traffic Study: Alternative Prioritization and Public Preference Plan informed the design of the Two-Way Restoration project.

Those unable to attend the Open House can learn more by visiting www.billings2way.com. Comments, questions, or concerns can be directed to Sarah Plath at plaths@billingsmt.gov, Mehmet Casey at mehmetc@downtown.billings.com, or Lisa Olmsted at lolmsted@dowl.com.