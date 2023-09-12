Gov. Greg Gianforte stood in front of Zach Carleton's honors English class at Lockwood High Tuesday morning and asked the students what they liked to read.

After a smattering of responses, including one student who nervously couldn't remember the title of his favorite book, only that it was about World War II, Gianforte explained that he thought nonfiction was often stranger than fiction and that he really enjoyed reading history, particularly Montana history.

"Isn't it kind of your job to know it," another student asked.

"No, I do it because I enjoy it," Gianforte said.

The governor was at Lockwood High to highlight the impact of the TEACH Act, legislation that was passed by the state in 2021 and then tightened up by the last Legislature in April.

The bill makes it possible for school districts to hire teachers from nontraditional or business and military backgrounds and put them in the classroom on provisional or alternative teaching credentials. Those teachers then have a certain number of years to earn their teaching license while working in the classroom.

Another piece of the legislation increases the pay for new teachers and incoming nontraditional teachers as a way to incentivize the career.

"We don't pay our teachers enough in Montana," Gianforte said. "Teachers are critical for delivering the best education."

Carleton is one of those new, nontraditional teachers. He's two weeks into his first year teaching high school English following a career as a restaurant manager and most recently manager in the hospitality industry.

But in college he was deeply involved in theater arts and has always loved drama. He said he had thought about making the switch to teaching but it would have been prohibitively difficult while trying to maintain his fulltime job in the hospitality industry.

"This TEACH Act has helped immensely," he said.

At the other end of the nontraditional spectrum is Terron Torix, the high school's family and consumer science teacher. Torix is 19 and still working on his bachelor's degree, teaching at the high school with an emergency authorization provided by the TEACH Act.

"We all learn as we go and I think I'm doing a really good job," he said. "Being as young as I am I do have a really good relationship with those students and we make our world a better place in my classroom with me in the classroom."

Lockwood had 18 teaching vacancies it had to fill by the start of the school year, which led, in part, to Torix's emergency authorization.

Interim Superintendent Don Christman believes without the provisions in the TEACH Act he would have been unable to fill all of those vacancies by the time classes started.

"Without that, starting teachers would be making a little bit less money and the incentive would not have been there," he said. "So it's really nice to be able to offer that to the teachers."