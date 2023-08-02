Jones argued the change should have been discussed during a public meeting and voted on before action was taken. Ostlund pushed back but later acknowledged a “procedural error” had been made. The topic was then added to the commissioners’ July 18 agenda.

Local fire chiefs and emergency managers showed up, giving the elected leaders an earful after learning about the debated change from a newspaper article published a day before the meeting.

Their heated comments apparently swayed the elected representatives to hold off on the change. With no further discussion on Tuesday morning, the commissioners voted unanimously to keep the county’s management structure intact.

Jones said he still doesn’t understand why Ostlund and Morse wanted to make the switch or what changed their minds. But, he said, he wouldn't be surprised if the issue comes up again later.