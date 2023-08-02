The Yellowstone County Commission took a u-turn Tuesday after an attempt to change the way the Disaster and Emergency Services department is run churned up controversy last month.
Commissioner Mark Morse suggested Emergency Services Director KC Williams start reporting to Public Works Director Tim Miller, instead of directly to the commissioners. Chairman John Ostlund agreed and directed staff to move forward with the switch, even though it had not been approved by the three-member commission.
The move prompted questions from Commissioner Don Jones, who called it a “blatant abuse of power” and accused Ostlund and Morse of breaking the law.
The elected leaders are required by law to conduct government business in public, following procedures intended to promote transparency and protect the people’s right to participate in the democratic process.
Jones argued the change should have been discussed during a public meeting and voted on before action was taken. Ostlund pushed back but later acknowledged a “procedural error” had been made. The topic was then added to the commissioners’ July 18 agenda.
Local fire chiefs and emergency managers showed up, giving the elected leaders an earful after learning about the debated change from a newspaper article published a day before the meeting.
Shepard Fire Chief Phil Ehlers joined retired Yellowstone County DES Director Jim Kraft, former Commissioner Denis Pitman, Lockwood Fire Chief John Staley and Dave Nordel, who served in the U.S. Air Force as a medic and emergency manager, in urging the commission to reverse course.
Their heated comments apparently swayed the elected representatives to hold off on the change. With no further discussion on Tuesday morning, the commissioners voted unanimously to keep the county’s management structure intact.
Jones said he still doesn’t understand why Ostlund and Morse wanted to make the switch or what changed their minds. But, he said, he wouldn't be surprised if the issue comes up again later.