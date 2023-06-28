Yellowstone County’s elected leaders are getting pay raises, starting July 1.

The county commission on Tuesday approved boosting the base salaries for officials by 5% on a 2-to-1 vote. Commissioner Don Jones opposed the increases, saying he thought 3% was more reasonable.

The commission also approved changing the longevity pay most leaders earn on top of their salaries, based on years of continuous service in elected or appointed office. Officials other than the sheriff, county attorney and justices of the peace will now make an extra $6,800 for each year of service after their first. That's until they reach the maximum of $27,200 annually.

The sheriff’s longevity pay is determined by state law and the county attorney and justices of the peace are not compensated for years of service.

The commission also approved adjusting the salaries for the county's two justices of the peace to 80 percent of the pay for a district court judge in the 2024 fiscal year. The county attorney will earn the same amount as a district court judge.

The increases were based on recommendations from the county compensation board, which includes the commissioners, other elected leaders and two taxpayers. The board held two public hearings on the salary recommendations ahead of the commission’s decision. The commissioners are required to fix the salaries for elected officials annually.

Just before approving the pay increases, the commissioners appointed Marci Shafer to serve as county treasurer until the next election. She replaces longtime Treasurer Sherry Long, who retired earlier this year.

The new yearly compensation totals for the county’s elected offices will be:

County Attorney Scott Twito, $142,872; Clerk and Recorder/Surveyor/Auditor Jeff Martin, $125,586; Justices of Peace David Carter and Jeanne Walker, $119,097; Commissioners John Ostlund and Don Jones, $111,189; Sheriff Mike Linder, $111,045; Clerk of District Court Terry Halpin, $109,189; Commissioner Mark Morse $83,989 (with a longevity increase on Jan. 1 to $90,789); Treasurer/Assessor/Superintendent of Schools Marci Shafer $81,989.

County leaders last received a raise of 3% in 2022. They also received a 1% raise in 2021 and 2% in 2020.