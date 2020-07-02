Governor, businesses encourage Montanans to wear masks

The chamber has posted resources on its website on hygiene and sanitization protocols and have hosted a number of webinars for businesses, especially in the first phase of reopening in the state. More information and assistance will be available as cases grow, O'Hair said.

Healthy economies are based on a healthy population, he said.

"Government grants, low-interest loans, business bail-out dollars cannot compare to healthy economic activity," O'Hair said. "Businesses will not be able to survive in Montana without healthy economic activity in the state."

One business that has made changes to prevent COVID-19 spread is the Vig Alehouse & Casino in Billings' Heights. The bar's employees practice intense sanitation protocols and are required to wear masks, according to general manager Aric Weber.

"There's an agreement you have when you open your doors to guests who come in," Weber said. "They decide to come to you for hospitality, food and whatever else. The unsaid agreement is that it's going to be a clean, safe environment where you can enjoy yourself and be comfortable. Otherwise, why aren't you just staying home?"

The Vig kept its operations closed amid the business shutdown in March and April, taking the time to deep-clean the building and catch up on maintenance repairs.