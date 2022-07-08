Governor Greg Gianforte fishes in the 35th annual Montana Governor's Cup Walleye Fishing Tournament on Fort Peck Lake on Friday, July 8. Gianforte is the first ever sitting governor to fish in the tournament.
Governor Gianforte fishes in the Montana Governor's Cup Walleye Tournament
- Amy Lynn Nelson, Billings Gazette
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Montana man and woman who pleaded guilty to trafficking meth and fentanyl pills were sentenced to prison time last week.
A Billings man is facing multiple felonies after an apparent botched burglary ended with a bullet through his leg.
Early Tuesday morning, a hail storm brewed above Billings and traveled east, pouring most heavily in Huntley and Shepherd.
Flight attendants placed several Marines, who happened to be on the flight, in seats around Williams.
The 200 block of South 27th Street has been the site of a shooting, fatal stabbing and most recently a fire over the past few weeks. Firefighters managed to bring Tuesday’s fire under control, and nobody was hurt in the blaze, according to social media post from the Billings Police Department.
On Tuesday, commissioners will vote on whether to dissolve the request for qualifications and information that they had sought from potential management companies and instead request that the companies bid on the actual job.
A man who operated a sex trafficking ring in and outside Billings was sentenced earlier this week to 30 years in prison, ending a decade of his exploiting vulnerable women and girls in a racket that spanned several states.
A black bear was killed by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks after it was seen lumbering near ZooMontana shortly before the zoo’s usual opening time Friday. The zoo was closed until noon to deal with the situation.
Jessie Jane Guardipee, a 24-year-old Apsáalooke woman, died of a stab wound to the torso at a home on the 200 block of South 27th Street, Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Rich Hoffman told the Gazette on Friday
MSU BILLINGS — The following Montana State University Billings undergraduate students have been named to the Dean’s List for their academic ho…