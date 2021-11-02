Governor offers health workers $12,500 to relocate to Montana

As sky rocketing hospitalizations due to COVID-19 contribute to burn out among nurses, Gianforte said the best way to relieve and retain existing staff is to bring in more workers.

Billings Clinic has brought in more than 1,000 traveling healthcare workers during the last 18 months and turnover of exiting staff has been increasing, according to Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michelle Pierson.

“A retention strategy as well as a recruitment strategy will be very important moving forward,” Pierson said.

The funds for the recruitment incentive are left over from the return-to-work bonus program that offered one-time bonuses for Montanans who returned to the workforce, according to previous reporting done by Montana State News Bureau reporter Sam Wilson.

The return-to-work program was launched in May 2021 and ended Oct. 31.

Lawmakers and administration officials voted unanimously on Oct. 27, 2021 to recommend the $4.3 million the state received through the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) be put toward the new program.