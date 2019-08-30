The Governor’s Office of Community Service is accepting applications for the 2019-2020 Governor and First Lady Youth Leadership Council. The council will consist of seventh-12th grade students from across the state who are committed to ending childhood hunger in their communities, according to a press release from the office.
Last year, 19 students from 18 communities came together to benefit nine local food banks and seven school food pantries. They worked to raise public awareness and educated over 3,000 Montanans about the issue of childhood hunger. Council members engaged more than 30 organizations, community leaders and schools during their service projects. They collectively raised $13,200 and donated 4,100 pounds of food to Montana communities, benefiting food banks, school food pantries, and weekend backpack programs across the state.
YLC members convene at the State Capitol in November for orientation. Then students will design service projects and recruit volunteers throughout the following months. Members will implement their volunteer projects in their respective communities during End Childhood Hunger Week, April 13-19, 2020.
The application deadline is Friday, Oct. 4.
For more information or to apply, go to fightchildhoodhunger.com.