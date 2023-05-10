BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Washington — It was the first sunny weekend of spring, and 18 women representing tribes from across the country were tucked away in the woods on Bainbridge Island.

They gathered together for three days of leadership training at the second annual Native Action Network “A Seat at the Table” Advocacy Boot Camp.

The goal of the weekend was to provide the women with tools and confidence in their ability to be leaders, while also fostering a sense of community between them.

On the first night, Cecelia FireThunder, Oglala Sioux, the first female president of her tribe and a longtime Native women’s rights advocate, guided the participants through a grounding and centering exercise to help build a sense of trust and connection.

She lit sage and passed it around the room, telling the women to close their eyes and ask their ancestors for guidance. While each woman took a turn smudging themselves, FireThunder sang a song in her language called “People Depend on Me and What I Do.”

“You come from amazing women generations past,” FireThunder told the group. “All you have to do is close your eyes and ask them for help. You’re not alone, remember that … all the women you come from are inside you and cheering you on.”

One at a time, FireThunder and leaders from the Native Action Network called each woman to the front of the room. They wrapped each participant in a Native made, Eighth Generation scarf and all exchanged hugs.

“We want to show that we are wrapping you into the Native Action Network Family,” said Sen. Claudia Kauffman, Nez Perce, Washington State Senator from the 47th Legislative District and cofounder of Native Action Network. “We want to provide (you) with encouragement and the knowledge that you have all these ladies behind you, that you’re not alone.”

Kitsap County Superior Court Presiding Judge Jennifer Forbes kicked things off on Friday night.

“(Never) wait until your turn, because your turn may never come,” Judge Forbes said, speaking of her own experience with imposter syndrome. “Don’t ever question your ability to be a leader. If you’ve done the work and you believe in yourself then go for it and see what happens.”

Later that night, FireThunder took the stage and began to weave a story, through words and gestures, about her life and experiences as a Native woman tirelessly advocating for the rights of other Native women. For half an hour, FireThunder captivated the audience, eliciting laughter and cheers and encouraging audience engagement.

“One of the most powerful gifts that has been given to women, and men are jealous, is what?” she asked the crowd. “Bringing forth the next generation.”

Throughout the weekend, FireThunder connected with the participants of the boot camp by answering their questions, listening to their stories and sharing more of her own experiences — she spoke about the many times she has been the only woman and person of color in a room full of White, male politicians. She talked about working as a nurse during the AIDS epidemic and working to bring access to reproductive healthcare to the Pine Ridge Reservation. She told stories about leading a workshop for Native women, where she taught them about their bodies and self pleasure.

Throughout it all, FireThunder reminded the women that in order to be leaders and advocates for their communities, they must trust themselves and create bonds with other strong Native women.

“There are no guidelines to be a leader — how many of you know that?” FireThunder asked the crowd on the first night of the camp. “Women's intuition is amazing. Follow your intuition.”

Peggen Frank, citizen of the Northern Arapaho Tribe and Oglala Lakota, provided an update on the 2023 Washington legislative session and her work representing several tribes as a Washington State contract lobbyist.

After hearing from women serving in different leadership positions throughout the weekend, the boot camp participants reflected on the issues important to them and how they might become greater advocates.

On Saturday, between a training on communication styles and rounds of professional headshots, Washington Sens. Emily Randall, 26th District, and Claudia Kauffman, 47th district, shared advice to the women in the camp, based on years of experience as women of color in politics.

“Don’t wait to be recruited to run for office, go do it,” Kauffman said. “You have all of us behind you.”

Both Kauffman and Randall spoke about being young activists and how that propelled them forward to pursue a career in politics. While they both encouraged the women at the camp to consider the impact they could have as politicians, they also spoke to the importance of advocacy work on a more local level.

“Look for ways to serve wherever you are,” Randall said. “Wherever you are, you have the ability to lead and hold power.”

Jessica Elopre, citizen of the Tlingit and Haida Tribes of Alaska, currently serves as the tribal delegate from Seattle for her tribal council. She applied to the boot camp to strengthen her leadership skills and to gain knowledge on how to better advocate for her community both in Seattle and back home in Alaska.

For Elopre, one of her main takeaways from the weekend was the ability to build her network of other Native women, something she believes will help her be a stronger leader.

“For me, leadership is not defined by just one set of skills,” Elopre said. “Being able to cooperatively work with others is a big thing that our community as a whole has always done. We rely on each other and I think if we can get back to that as a larger community, Native and non-Native alike, I think it would benefit the entire community.”’