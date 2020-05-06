Graduations to be held at MetraPark in Billings

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Graduates from all three of Billings high schools will have a commencement ceremony in the First Interstate Bank Arena at MetraPark.

The COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to slow its spread had cast doubt on whether graduation ceremonies would be held this spring. At one point, SD2 floated the idea of doing a ceremony with 10 graduates at time and no attendees.

Community pushback was stiff, so Superintendent Greg Upham reached out to Billings Clinic and the county health department to figure out a way to hold the ceremony while keeping public health risks to a minimum.

Under the current plan, graduation ceremonies will be held at 9 a.m., 2 and 7 p.m. on May 24 at the arena. Skyview High will be first, followed by Senior and then West.

Graduates will sit six-feet apart and each will be allowed to bring two guests. Everyone who enters the arena will be required to wear a mask, which will be handed out to people as they walk in.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 3 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.