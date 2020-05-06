You are the owner of this article.
Graduations to be held at MetraPark in Billings
Graduations to be held at MetraPark in Billings

West High graduation

Isabelle Wagler wears a decorated cap as students line up for the West High graduation ceremonies at Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark on Sunday, May 26, 2019.

 CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette

Graduates from all three of Billings high schools will have a commencement ceremony in the First Interstate Bank Arena at MetraPark. 

The COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to slow its spread had cast doubt on whether graduation ceremonies would be held this spring. At one point, SD2 floated the idea of doing a ceremony with 10 graduates at time and no attendees. 

Community pushback was stiff, so Superintendent Greg Upham reached out to Billings Clinic and the county health department to figure out a way to hold the ceremony while keeping public health risks to a minimum. 

Under the current plan, graduation ceremonies will be held at 9 a.m., 2 and 7 p.m. on May 24 at the arena. Skyview High will be first, followed by Senior and then West. 

Graduates will sit six-feet apart and each will be allowed to bring two guests. Everyone who enters the arena will be required to wear a mask, which will be handed out to people as they walk in. 

