Graduations to be held at MetraPark

At one point, SD2 floated the idea of doing a ceremony with 10 graduates at a time and no attendees. Community pushback was stiff, so Upham reached out to Jim Duncan, president of the Billings Clinic Foundation and a longtime supporter of the school district, asking if experts at the Clinic would be willing to take a crack at the problem.

Infectious disease specialists at the hospital, along with the county health department, figured out a way to hold the ceremony while keeping public health risks to a minimum.

John Felton, CEO of RiverStone Health and Yellowstone County's public health officer, talked about the importance of weighing the gathering and celebration of important events as a community while keeping that same community safe.

"It's important that we have the social events," he said. "We need to balance that with mitigating risks."

He noted that much can change between now and the end of May, but that under the current plan, graduation ceremonies will be held at 9 a.m., 2 and 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 24 at the arena. Skyview High will be first, followed by Senior and then West.

Graduates will sit six-feet apart and each will be allowed to bring two guests. Everyone entering the arena will be required to wear a mask.