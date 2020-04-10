Grains of Montana closes restaurant; owners focus on bakery

The first week of operation under restrictions implemented by the Yellowstone County health department in March was a clarifying moment for Kyle Nielsen, owner of Grains of Montana.
The novel coronavirus caused the county’s public health department to close all restaurants, bars, brew pubs and other establishments on March 16. The initial restrictions were planned to only last a week, and many restaurateurs scrambled to start preparing meals for pick-up and delivery.
After a week of operating the restaurant under the new restrictions, Nielsen decided that his heart was in the Grains of Montana bakery operations. Restaurant sales were strong during the beginning of the week, but quickly declined by the weekend.
Nielsen and his wife and co-owner Kathy Nielsen decided to permanently close the restaurant on Grand Avenue and shifted focus on the Grains of Montana bakery, located on South 26th Street. The county-wide restaurant closures were a catalyst in making a final decision, Nielsen said.
Not only was the closure a wake-up call, it was an opportunity to allow his 12 restaurant employees to file for unemployment early on, in case the restrictions were extended.
Gov. Steve Bullock issued a shelter-in-place order effective March 28 through April 24 that encourages everyone to stay home and allows only essential businesses to operate.
Nielsen said if it weren’t for the countywide closures, the restaurant may still be open.
“I don’t think there was uncertainty about whether or not we would survive as a business. I wasn’t fearful of that,” Nielsen said. “... We all know how demanding the bakery is. It was a clarifying moment to us about what we wanted to do for the rest of our lives.”
He purchased the Grand Avenue restaurant building and land and opened in 2005. The bakery has been open since 2009, and Nielsen's wife and kids work there. Nielsen's kids plan on running the business in the future.
The restaurant was well-known for its freshly baked breakfast, lunch and dinner menu items made using hard red spring wheat grown on the Nielsen family farm in Nashua, Montana.
But building both the restaurant and the bakery from the ground up was challenging, and managing both became burdensome.
“Running both the restaurant and the bakery was extremely challenging,” Nielsen said. “It didn’t leave a lot of time left over for life in general.”
The bakery business is seeing some exciting developments, Nielsen said. Most of the breads and pastries sold at City Brew locations in Montana are supplied by Grains of Montana, and food supplier U.S. Foods distributes bakery products to grocery stores and restaurants in Spokane, Washington and other parts of the country. After restrictions are lifted, Grains of Montana products will be shipped to Salt Lake City, Nielsen said.
Restaurants and food manufacturing businesses can continue to provide pick-up and delivery services according to Bullock's order, but many companies are struggling, including Nielsen’s bakery.
Restaurant closures across the state and country mean less demand for hamburger buns, hoagie rolls and other breads, and sales for these items have been down about 90%, Nielsen said. However, sales are steady for wheat and white loaves of bread as more grocery stores look for ways to stock shelves.
Nielsen received a loan after President Donald Trump signed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act into law March 27. The funds help pay to keep his 23 employees working at the bakery, and he hopes to hire six to eight full-time seasonal workers in May.
The 3,724-square-foot restaurant building and the 21,796-square-foot lot at 926 Grand Ave. have been listed for sale through NAI Business Properties since March 23, Nielsen said. According to the listing on the NAI website, all furniture, fixtures and equipment are included in the sale, as well as the beer and wine license. It’s listed at $825,000.
Many restaurants are trying to stay afloat and manage business by reducing staff, closing temporarily, or closing for good. Nielsen hopes that the state and federal governments will lift the restrictions soon.
“If they don’t allow people to go back to work soon, I guess I have concerns for the whole country,” Nielsen said. “It’s not going to be our bakery that’s in jeopardy; the entire country is going to be in a lot of trouble.”
Other provisions outlined in the newest amendment are restrictions to one-one-one massage therapy services and the closure of some "non-essential retailers" including arts and craft stores and hobby stores.
Retrospective: 14 long-closed Billings restaurants
In this Series
Here's the latest reporting on how area businesses and industries are being affected by the coronavirus
-
Grains of Montana closes restaurant; owners focus on bakery
-
Montana Landlord Association opposes governor's order to postpone evictions
-
Montana businesses have tapped $500M from Paycheck Protection Program so far
- 71 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.