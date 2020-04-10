Grains of Montana closes restaurant; owners focus on bakery

The bakery business is seeing some exciting developments, Nielsen said. Most of the breads and pastries sold at City Brew locations in Montana are supplied by Grains of Montana, and food supplier U.S. Foods distributes bakery products to grocery stores and restaurants in Spokane, Washington and other parts of the country. After restrictions are lifted, Grains of Montana products will be shipped to Salt Lake City, Nielsen said.

Restaurants and food manufacturing businesses can continue to provide pick-up and delivery services according to Bullock's order, but many companies are struggling, including Nielsen’s bakery.

Restaurant closures across the state and country mean less demand for hamburger buns, hoagie rolls and other breads, and sales for these items have been down about 90%, Nielsen said. However, sales are steady for wheat and white loaves of bread as more grocery stores look for ways to stock shelves.

Nielsen received a loan after President Donald Trump signed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act into law March 27. The funds help pay to keep his 23 employees working at the bakery, and he hopes to hire six to eight full-time seasonal workers in May.