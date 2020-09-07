Granite Peak accidents Saturday lead to 1 death, multiple injuries

Granite Peak is the highest natural point in Montana and has an elevation of almost 13,000 feet.

"Granite Peak has intense wind events up there. It takes basically a very specialized pilot and a specialized team in order to complete the rescue," Dykstra said.

A helicopter from Malmstrom Airforce Base attempted to fly a rescue mission Saturday and located the people in need of rescue but turned back because of high winds, according to Dykstra.

The rescue operation Sunday relied on the helicopter piloting skills of Mark Duffy of Central Copters, who flew all seven short haul rescues Sunday morning before attending the afternoon funeral of his son Tom Duffy.

"I mean clearly, that's a pretty huge deal for all of us. No one would expect him to do that," but he was still willing to do it, according to Dykstra.

Tom Duffy, 40, was a father of three and a pilot who died in late August while flying a helicopter and fighting a wildfire in the Mount Hood National Forest in Oregon. The helicopter went down and crashed while Duffy was performing bucket drops over the fire.