Granite Peak accidents Saturday lead to 1 death, multiple injuries

Multiple people were flown out of the Beartooth Mountains in Park County Sunday morning after a pair of separate climbing accidents Saturday on Granite Peak left two people injured and one dead.
One of the accidents was described as a fall of an estimated 100 feet after a man slipped while trying to cross an area along the eastern route of Granite Peak known as the Snow Bridge. The man had been climbing with his brother before the accident.
"Shortly thereafter a second incident happened and we got a second report," said Sgt. Tad Dykstra of the Park County Sheriff's Office. Dykstra is also the coordinator for the Park County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue.
The second incident occurred on the southeast face of Granite Peak, where four men from Idaho were rappelling on a slope when the large boulder they had anchored into gave way.
"The boulder rolled down and possibly struck or knocked another subject off balance. And that incident caused one injured patient and then the second patient was deceased," Dykstra said.
The man who died may have fallen 1,000 feet, Dykstra said. The man who survived fell a shorter distance onto a ledge, which is where he was found by rescuers.
Both accidents happened Saturday afternoon, but because of high winds, the general difficulty of flying rescues on Granite Peak and limited helicopter availability due to the Bridger Foothills fire north of Bozeman, it wasn't until Sunday morning that a successful rescue operation was carried out.
Granite Peak is the highest natural point in Montana and has an elevation of almost 13,000 feet.
"Granite Peak has intense wind events up there. It takes basically a very specialized pilot and a specialized team in order to complete the rescue," Dykstra said.
A helicopter from Malmstrom Airforce Base attempted to fly a rescue mission Saturday and located the people in need of rescue but turned back because of high winds, according to Dykstra.
The rescue operation Sunday relied on the helicopter piloting skills of Mark Duffy of Central Copters, who flew all seven short haul rescues Sunday morning before attending the afternoon funeral of his son Tom Duffy.
"I mean clearly, that's a pretty huge deal for all of us. No one would expect him to do that," but he was still willing to do it, according to Dykstra.
Tom Duffy, 40, was a father of three and a pilot who died in late August while flying a helicopter and fighting a wildfire in the Mount Hood National Forest in Oregon. The helicopter went down and crashed while Duffy was performing bucket drops over the fire.
A Bozeman native, he flew missions for the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office search and rescue for 20 years and was the third generation of his family to do so. He had last flown for the search and rescue team Aug. 15, when he took on three missions, including picking up two injured mountain bikers and recovering a person who died near Mystic Lake.
After his death, his body was brought back to Montana and escorted to Dahl Funeral home by his family, the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, the county's search and rescue team, the U.S. Forest Service and the Hyalite Fire Department.
Flying with Mark Duffy for the rescues Sunday were members of the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue's high-angle rescue team.
Briefing and prep started at about 6 a.m. Sunday before the flight from Bozeman began at about 6:30 a.m. Rescuers arrived at Granite Peak at about 7:10 a.m. and did not depart for Bozeman until 9:30 a.m.
The man who slid from Snow Bridge was the first person to be recovered because his injuries were believed to be the most critical.
Overall, the two separate accidents resulted in seven short haul rescues and two hospitalizations. A short haul helicopter rescue involves a rescuer on a helicopter long line who tethers themselves to another person before both are lifted out.
In a Facebook post published Sunday afternoon, Dykstra referred to it as "an incredible number of rescues," that Duffy completed.
The injured people were flown to a nearby landing zone where they were then picked up by medical helicopters. One of the injured men was flown to St. Vincent Healthcare Hospital in Billings for treatment and the other was taken to Livingston Healthcare hospital.
On the mountain, the man who fell from Snow Bridge had been cared for overnight by a member of the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue alpine rescue team member. She was climbing with another person when they came across the incident.
The Snow Bridge is on the east rim of Granite Peak on the way to the summit. "It's an area where if you're going across that east route you come to an area where there is just snow along the ridge line and you have to cross that snow to get back to rock to continue to climb the summit," Dykstra said.
In a Facebook post, Dykstra thanked the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue high angle rescue team, Ridgeline Aviation, Yellowstone National Park and Guardian Flight.
He also thanked Mark Duffy for his help.
"This morning, Mark showed his true commitment to rescuing those in need," Dykstra said.
