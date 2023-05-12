Fans of legendary guitarist Jeff Beck are in for a treat as local Montana musicians come together to perform a tribute concert to the master guitarist. The show is set to take place on Saturday, May 27 at 7 p.m. at The Garage at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. in Billings.

For those unfamiliar with Jeff Beck, he is a trailblazer in the world of rock and roll, with a career spanning over five decades. Beck has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice, first as a member of The Yardbirds and then as a solo artist. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest guitarists of all time, with his unique style and sound influencing countless musicians around the world.

The tribute concert will feature a stellar lineup of local Montana musicians, including Grant Ferguson and Parker Brown on guitar, Paige Rasmussen on vocals (the singer in the acclaimed Montana band Paige and the People's Band), and a killer rhythm section comprising John Keebler on bass, Clay Green on drums, and Todd Rogers on keys.

"We are thrilled to be paying tribute to Jeff Beck, one of the most influential guitarists of our time," said Grant Ferguson. "We have put together a set list that showcases his best work, and we are excited to share it with the audience."

The show promises to be a night of excitement and energy, with the musicians bringing their own unique interpretation to Beck's iconic songs. Fans can expect to hear a broad range of classic tracks spanning Beck’s career, including "Cause We've Ended As Lovers," "Freeway Jam," "Superstition” and “People Get Ready.”

Tickets for the show are $12 in advance online at thirstystreet.com, or $15 at the door. Don't miss this opportunity to see some of Montana's finest musicians paying tribute to one of the greatest guitarists of all time. Get your tickets now and join us for a night of music that is sure to leave you wanting more.