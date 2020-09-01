 Skip to main content
Grant funds RiverStone Health healthy teen education and outreach program

RiverStone Health will launch a new program aimed at reducing youth substance abuse and suicide with the help of a $50,000 grant from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana.

The grant will fund the creation of the Healthy Yellowstone County Teens program. It will feature user-friendly digital media content targeting youth ages 12-18 with messages about prevention and information on connecting to community services. Content will be free and downloadable. Printable materials for teachers, parents and youth group leaders will be offered.

The grant is part of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana's Healthy Kids, Healthy Families program, which recently announced four $50,000 grants, including the RiverStone Health award.

RiverStone Health applied for the grant with the support of the Yellowstone County Substance Abuse Connect Coalition, which has 89 member organizations in local schools, healthcare, businesses and law enforcement. These organizations will have access to the presentation materials developed through the Healthy Yellowstone County Teens program.

