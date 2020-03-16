Grant money for development of Coulson Park comes with ticking clock

Councilwoman Kendra Shaw agreed. A big part of what makes Coulson Park attractive is that it would include features that appeal to children and adults. Most parks in the city have features just for kids or just for adults.

"It really could be a game changer for Billings," she said.

The grants are administered by the Natural Resource Damage Program at the Montana Department of Justice and are part of the millions of dollars in settlement money Exxon paid to Montana after rolling debris ruptured an exposed Exxon oil pipeline under the Yellowstone River near Laurel in July 2011.

The city's parks department received one grant for $110,000 and Big Sky Economic Development received the other for $250,000. The $250,000 is a matching grant and so before it can be used, BSED will have to raise an additional $250,000 from the community, something it says it can do.

In all, the city will have $610,000 to start development of the first phase of Coulson Park. Big Sky Economic Development has already spent $90,000 to fund the study that produced the Coulson Park Master Plan.