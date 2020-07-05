Grant revives Downtown Billings outreach coordinator program, funds other social services

Turnover within the downtown resource officer program and the DBA slowed the process in finding a new ROC. And, Yellowstone County's jail was and continues to be at capacity, which reduced the effectiveness of MAAP. Conversations with Sheriff Mike Linder about reserving beds for the program have been ongoing, but with more violent crimes occurring and less space due to social distancing guidelines set forth by COVID-19, beds are quickly filling up, Linder said.

“Ideally we would like to find a solution and work with the sheriff to (reserve beds), absolutely,” Easton said. “But in the meantime, we’re going to be looking at other ways. And without the jail as a component of the MAAP program as of right now, it’s going to be about this ROC position building relationships and making meaningful connections with businesses downtown and individuals struggling with mental health and addiction.”

The position previously was for a certified licensed addiction counselor, which is a specialty that is difficult to find in the area, Easton said. Now, the coordinator role asks for candidates with experience in outreach, the ability to complete crisis intervention training, skills in case management and more. In addition, the grant will fund hiring a part-time licensed addiction counselor to assist the coordinator.