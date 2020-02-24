Grants to help Moss Mansion repair water damage, other major projects

The Moss Mansion will begin some much-needed renovations this year after receiving a legislative grant.
A $45,000 in-kind donation by a Billings professional cleaning and damage restoration company helped protect the Moss Mansion's walls from water damage earlier this year, while a $400,000 legislative grant will fund larger projects.
Newman Restoration and Cleaning donated equipment and services to dry the interior and exterior walls of the 117-year-old landmark after ice dams and hail damaged the roof during the past few years.
Since spring of last year, water has been leaking into the second and third floors housing the ballroom, offices and the guest room, causing plaster to chip off the walls. Efflorescence, or a crystalline deposit of salts that form when water is present in stone, was found on some sections of the museum's sandstone exterior.
Newman Restoration and Cleaning "crews came in and told us everything was going to be OK," said Jenna Peete, director of the Moss Mansion Museum.
For about nine months, crews placed temporary barriers and large heated fans to minimize further damage. The equipment was monitored and moved as needed during the museum's operating hours.
The cause of the problem was a lack of insulation in the attic of the mansion, which caused the heated air inside to rise and melt the snow on the roof where it would percolate through the walls, Peete said.
But the building is due for more renovation work. Bradford Roof Management is repairing the roof and installed modernized ventilation through the attic. Billings Insulation Service started work in the attic a few weeks ago.
“This has been recurring over the years and it feels good to be at a point where we’re solving the issue,” Peete said.
About $250,000 has gone into the water damage repair work and the roofing, Peete said. A $400,000 grant from the state will be used to finish the roof and on other major projects.
SB 338 was signed by Gov. Steve Bullock in 2019, and authorized construction and funding for the Montana Historical Society's new Heritage Center and included grants for two state-owned historic homes in Montana — the Moss Mansion and the Daly Mansion in Hamilton.
The money will be used to re-plaster and restore walls and repair the floors. Other renovation projects are still in the works and hopes that everything will be finished by the end of this year, Peete said.
Over $1.5 million has been put into the Moss overall, but this year’s renovation projects will be the most the building has seen at one time since the Billings Preservation Society began operating the building in the 1980s.
Peete said the museum will be closed March 15 through mid-April for floor repairs.
In 2019, the society renovated the mansion's veranda after receiving a $3,000 grant from the Montana History Foundation.