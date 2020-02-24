Grants to help Moss Mansion repair water damage, other major projects

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

But the building is due for more renovation work. Bradford Roof Management is repairing the roof and installed modernized ventilation through the attic. Billings Insulation Service started work in the attic a few weeks ago.

“This has been recurring over the years and it feels good to be at a point where we’re solving the issue,” Peete said.

About $250,000 has gone into the water damage repair work and the roofing, Peete said. A $400,000 grant from the state will be used to finish the roof and on other major projects.

SB 338 was signed by Gov. Steve Bullock in 2019, and authorized construction and funding for the Montana Historical Society's new Heritage Center and included grants for two state-owned historic homes in Montana — the Moss Mansion and the Daly Mansion in Hamilton.

The money will be used to re-plaster and restore walls and repair the floors. Other renovation projects are still in the works and hopes that everything will be finished by the end of this year, Peete said.

Over $1.5 million has been put into the Moss overall, but this year’s renovation projects will be the most the building has seen at one time since the Billings Preservation Society began operating the building in the 1980s.