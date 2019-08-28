A wildfire ignited near Molt, off of Mountainview Road and east of Buffalo Trail Road on Wednesday afternoon, and is burning "erratically," according to the Billings Fire Department.
The fire, which was reported at approximately 200 acres, or about one-third of a square mile, at noon, according to a preliminary WildCAD fire report, started sometime Wednesday morning, said Billings Fire Department Battalion Chief Jason Lyon. He was unclear of the cause, but said the fire occurred in the same area as a wildfire Sunday.
The fire is on private property, according to Bureau of Land Management spokesperson Sarah Holm. BLM has also responded to the fire, she said.
"No homes or structures have been damaged that we know of," Holm said.
The fire has been dubbed The Mountain View fire, Holm said.
The fire is burning a mixture of grass and heavy brush, and is moving into an wooded area, Lyon said. The hot, dry weather and winds are making the fire behavior erratic, and quickly changing directions, he said.
As of 3:30 p.m. the fire had not been contained, Lyon said. A helicopter was on its way from Helena, Lyon said, but he was unsure if it had landed yet.
For well-meaning citizens, Lyon did caution that the 911 call center was being overrun with calls about the fire. The large smoke-plume caused from the dense fuel could be seen from miles away.
"It's really hard to tell where the smoke column is located," he said. "All the fire departments in the county are well aware of it."
He also asked people to stay off the rural roads, as traffic congestion inhibits their ability to suppress the fire, he said.
The Billings Fire Department, Laurel Volunteer Fire Department, Bureau of Land Management, The Montana Department of Natural Resources and multiple local agencies responded to the fire.
