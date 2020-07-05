Grass fires, high number of calls for service kept Billings firefighters busy on the 4th of July

An above average number of calls for service kept the Billings Fire Department busy this Fourth of July.
From 7 a.m. on Saturday until 7 a.m. Sunday, the fire department received about 65 calls. That compares to about 52 on a normal weekend day, Battalion Chief Jason Lyon said.
"There were dozens of grass fires ignited by fireworks both in the city limits and in the county area," Lyon said. "There was a large number of other calls for 911 service."
Lyon, speaking Sunday morning, said he was not the battalion chief on shift for the Fourth of July and so he could only offer limited insights.
Lyon described how the notable aspect of this year's Fourth of July from BFD's perspective was not that calls were of a particularly severe nature, but rather the "sheer number" of calls.
That volume forced firefighters to respond to their second and third due areas. Due areas refers to response areas assigned to crews based on the geographic location of their fire station.
The fire department has a system in place in which engine companies are responsible for going into another response area if that area sees multiple calls at the same time.
"For instance, Engine 6, pretty much everything in The Heights is Engine 6," Lyon said. "But if Engine 6 is on a call, now Engine 1 has to leave the downtown area and move into its second due area because they are the second due engine for the Heights."
Continuing with the hypothetical, Lyon said that another engine company could then have to pickup a call downtown if the engine company for downtown is in its second due area.
That kind of shifting coverage happens to a limited extent every day, but the amount of calls for service Saturday led the fire department to rely more heavily on it for the Fourth of July.
The result is that it can slow down the response times since firefighters have to cover greater distances to get to places outside their first due area.
"Crews were running from one scene to another," Lyon said.