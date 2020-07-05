Grass fires, high number of calls for service kept Billings firefighters busy on the 4th of July

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An above average number of calls for service kept the Billings Fire Department busy this Fourth of July.

From 7 a.m. on Saturday until 7 a.m. Sunday, the fire department received about 65 calls. That compares to about 52 on a normal weekend day, Battalion Chief Jason Lyon said.

"There were dozens of grass fires ignited by fireworks both in the city limits and in the county area," Lyon said. "There was a large number of other calls for 911 service."

Lyon, speaking Sunday morning, said he was not the battalion chief on shift for the Fourth of July and so he could only offer limited insights.

Lyon described how the notable aspect of this year's Fourth of July from BFD's perspective was not that calls were of a particularly severe nature, but rather the "sheer number" of calls.

That volume forced firefighters to respond to their second and third due areas. Due areas refers to response areas assigned to crews based on the geographic location of their fire station.