Great American Cleanup postponed

At this time of year, Bright n’ Beautiful, the Yellowstone County affiliate of Keep America Beautiful, is usually hard at work encouraging volunteers to join in a nationwide community improvement effort known as the Great American Cleanup. Last year, more than 1,000 volunteers turned out to clear away a winter’s worth of litter and debris from their communities in Yellowstone County.

Keep America Beautiful, the national nonprofit committed to improving and beautifying our communities, has announced the suspension of its signature event, the 23rd annual Great American Cleanup, since government and public health officials have called on the public to avoid large gatherings and events to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

“We are disappointed that we’ve had to suspend our Great American Cleanup, but it’s the right thing to do,” said Joanie Tooley, executive director of Bright n’ Beautiful, in a press release. “Keep America Beautiful has also asked us to get the word out that it’s best to avoid handling litter at all at this time. Because reports from global health services and research from the New England School of Medicine indicate that COVID-19 can live on surfaces for an extended period of time, such as up to 2-3 days on plastic, we are advising everyone against picking up litter, in groups or individually, until further notice.”