Bright n' Beautiful, a Yellowstone County nonprofit that seeks a clean, green, and more beautiful community, has named Earth Day April 22, “Great American Cleanup Day” in Billings.

Volunteers across town are invited to come out on Earth Day morning to tackle litter in their neighborhoods and public spaces.

In 2023, Keep America Beautiful and its affiliates, like Bright n’ Beautiful, celebrate the 25th year of the Great American Cleanup. Every year, the Keep America Beautiful network of 700 affiliates mobilizes thousands of volunteers to spring clean the nation.

“Great American Cleanup is a beloved annual tradition in Billings and communities all across Yellowstone County,” said Joanie Tooley, executive director of Bright n’ Beautiful. “It’s fun to get out there together and clear away a winter’s worth of litter to make our home brighter and even more beautiful.”

“If you can, please participate this year on Earth Day, April 22,” said Billings Mayor Bill Cole. “It’s exhilarating and just plain fun to work alongside friends and neighbors to clear away litter that has accumulated over a long and blustery winter. It feels good to refresh our neighborhoods and public spaces just in time for the glories of a Montana spring.”

Those interested in litter pick-up activities during Great American Cleanup are encouraged to contact Bright n’ Beautiful at brightnbeautifulbillings@gmail.com, or (406) 248-6617, to sign up for a cleanup spot, arrange to borrow safety vests and litter pickers, and receive free supplies. All cleanup efforts will be included in the Yellowstone County 2023 Great American Cleanup report.

Home base on Billings Cleanup Day will be the Billings Community Center, 360 N. 23rd St. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. for check-in and supplies. Walk-ins welcome while supplies last. Cleanup Billings will go from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For Earth Day Weekend Billings Public Works has generously provided large roll-off dumpsters at the following locations:

• Downtown at the parking lot opposite Billings Community Center, 360 N. 23rd St.

• The Heights at the parking lot of Castle Rock Park, W. Wicks Lane and Nutter Blvd.

• West End at the parking lot of Stewart Park, 26th Street West and Central Avenue.

Additional Yellowstone County Great American Cleanup events this season include:

• Shepherd Lions Annual Highway Clean-Up at 8 a.m. April 22, meeting at Shepherd Community Center

• Build a Better Laurel Earth Day Cleanup at 9 a.m. April 22 at Main Street Perk

• Laurel Community Cleanup on April 29 and 30 at Grace Bible Church, 917 Washington Ave.

• Worden/Ballantine Cleanup Day at 9 a.m. May 6, meeting on Worden Main Street