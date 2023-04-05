A Great Falls man with a felony conviction was sentenced Wednesday to five years and 10 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for illegally possessing a firearm, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.

Raymond Lee Toulouse, 37, pleaded guilty in November 2022 to prohibited person in possession of a firearm. U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters presided.

In court documents, the government alleged that in May 2022, Billings police officers checked on a suspicious vehicle and found Toulouse under the influence of some kind of substance and in possession of a loaded 9 mm semi-automatic pistol that had been stolen in Butte.

At the time, Toulouse had absconded from federal supervision in Great Falls and was prohibited from possessing firearms after having been convicted of a methamphetamine trafficking crime in U.S. District Court.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Colin M. Rubich prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

