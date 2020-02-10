Great Falls schools closed after handwritten bomb threat found at elementary school

"We realize this is an inconvenience for your family, but the safety of your children is of paramount importance," the original GFPD post concludes.

The closure was echoed on the Great Falls Public Schools website with a brief note on the homepage.

Students in need of daycare can be taken to the Paris Gibson Education Center, according to the Great Falls Public Schools website.

Shortly after 8 a.m. a second post was published on the GFPD Facebook page reiterating that all schools were closed and asking people to stop calling the dispatch center for information.

"We will release information here and via the media outlets as it is available. The dispatch center should be used for legitimate medical, fire and police issues and emergencies," the post says.

The second GFPD Facebook post included a list of some private schools, and encouraged people to contact schools directly with questions. The listed private schools include Five Falls Christian, Our Lady of Lourdes, Central Catholic, University of Providence, Headstart, Treasure State Academy, Foothills Christian and Holy Spirit.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 7 Sad 5 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.