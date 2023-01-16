Great Rockies Sportshow returns to Billings Jan. 20-22

The Great Rockies Sportshow returns to Billings' MetraPark Jan. 20-22 with its varied presentation of fishing and hunting gear, boats, RVs, travel and outdoor products.

Show times are noon to 7 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Admission costs $3 for children ages 6 to 16; $7 for everyone else, except children 5 and under who are admitted for free.

In addition to fishing tackle, outdoor products and art, visitors can also book their next vacation to Alaska, Canada, Africa or New Zealand at the event. Regional exhibitors will also be there from Washington (deep sea fishing) and Minnesota (canoe camping in the Boundary Waters of northern Minnesota).

The first RV and boat sale of the season rolls into MetraPark as part of the Great Rockies Sportshow. Seven dealers will have their products in one place for comparison and viewing.

Highlighting the weekend’s entertainment is the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show. This family friendly competition features pro lumberjacks engaging in a number of competitions including log rolling, axe throwing, cross-cut sawing, underhand chopping and more.

Returning this year is the Great Elk Tour with a new showcase of record elk trophy mounts on display, sponsored by the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.

Children's activities include the catch-and-release Trout Pond and Gemstone & Fossil Mining.

Seminars are also a staple of the show, including talks this year about elk hunting, walleye fishing, scuba diving wildlife photography and more. Show info and seminar times can be found online at www.GreatRockiesShow.com.

The show is presented by Pierce RV. Media sponsors include the Billings Gazette, Montana Outdoor Radio Show, Cat Country KCTR and KTVQ.