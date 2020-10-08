"Great to be alive": COVID-19 survivor heads home after two months

Staring at the trout exhibit at the northern entrance of the Billings Clinic Hospital is a good way to spend a few minutes. After more than two months of getting treatment on three different floors of the facility, Curtis Jorgensen wanted to jump inside the tank for a swim.
The 53-year-old made his way toward the hospital’s exit with his wife Thursday after a bout with COVID-19 collapsed his lungs and put him through weeks of breathing and eating through tubes. In the past 61 days of treatment, he’d only been outside five times.
“Every time I see water, I just want to dive in,” he said.
On his way out, he found an audience waiting for him near the trout tank. Physicians, nurses, respiratory specialists, physical therapists and several others applauded both Jorgensen and his wife, Kelly, on their way out. Everyone one of them played a role in saving his life.
“It feels great to be alive. It’s been a long time since I’ve been able to go outside soak up some fresh air … It felt even longer since I don’t even remember the first month I was here,” he said
The father of three was admitted to the hospital for treatment at the start of August. Within 10 days, his lungs would collapse, forcing healthcare workers at the Billings Clinic to transfer him to the ICU. Jorgensen went from the ICU to the hospital’s cardiovascular unit, and a tube went into his trachea.
While the staff at the Billings Clinic worked to keep Jorgensen alive, his wife got their names and carries them with her in a worn folder. On several calendar pages, she filled up every day with every appointment and meeting. Kelly Jorgensen said she did not keep track of the time that her husband, whose immune system is compromised, spent in the hospital for a kidney transplant 14 years ago.
“For him, two months have gone by and he doesn’t remember most of it. This gives him an idea of what happened,” she said. “For me, I needed to keep track because if he didn’t make it, I needed to know what happened.”
With his lungs collapsed and his condition deteriorating further, Kelly Jorgensen said doctors approached her with the news that she may have to choose to take her husband of 16 years off life support. She’d been able to see him through a glass barrier only after several weeks of him entering the hospital. The Jorgensens spent Curtis’ birthday and their anniversary at the hospital.
He said his first memory is that of his wife's hands rubbing his arm, telling him that he'll be all right.
“It was worth it in the end. He’s going home now. He’s going out that door,” Kelly Jorgensen said pointing to the exit.
Along with the tireless effort on the part of the staff at the Billings Clinic, both Curtis and Kelly credit prayer and faith to his recovery. Within the past week, he’s been successfully weaned off the medications he needed while intubated and at solid food for the first time in weeks.
“Whether you believe it or not, faith counts. It worked for me. But there are people walking around and thinking that COVID is not real. Let me tell you it’s real,” Curtis Jorgensen said.
Jorgensen said the measures echoed by health officials for more than six months of washing hands, wearing masks and maintaining social distancing are worth following for the sake of protecting elders. Kelly Jorgensen said the doctors and nurses of the Billings Clinic, who she called the hospital’s “heartbeat,” deserved a rest.
The Billings Gazette reported that the Billings Clinic has 71 staff members quarantining as of Wednesday, while Yellowstone County currently reports more than 1,200 active cases of COVID-19. In the past two days, Montana health officials have tallied the two highest daily increase of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic. Hospitalizations because of the virus are also at an all-time high throughout the state.
“You shouldn’t be hospitalized with this [COVID-19], or you shouldn’t have to know somebody who has it to take it seriously. You should take initiative to do your part,” said Billings Clinic RN Kelsey Jovick, who has worked with Jorgensen for the last three days as he prepared to finally leave the hospital.
A nurse at the Billings Clinic for the past three years, Jovick said Jorgensen heading home Thursday with his wife marks the only case that the staff has seen of someone being treated for 61 days for COVID-19 and surviving.
“I think that makes it really important. It’s uplifting for the families, but it’s also uplifting for the health care team,” she said.
