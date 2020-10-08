"Great to be alive": COVID-19 survivor heads home after two months

While the staff at the Billings Clinic worked to keep Jorgensen alive, his wife got their names and carries them with her in a worn folder. On several calendar pages, she filled up every day with every appointment and meeting. Kelly Jorgensen said she did not keep track of the time that her husband, whose immune system is compromised, spent in the hospital for a kidney transplant 14 years ago.

“For him, two months have gone by and he doesn’t remember most of it. This gives him an idea of what happened,” she said. “For me, I needed to keep track because if he didn’t make it, I needed to know what happened.”

With his lungs collapsed and his condition deteriorating further, Kelly Jorgensen said doctors approached her with the news that she may have to choose to take her husband of 16 years off life support. She’d been able to see him through a glass barrier only after several weeks of him entering the hospital. The Jorgensens spent Curtis’ birthday and their anniversary at the hospital.

He said his first memory is that of his wife's hands rubbing his arm, telling him that he'll be all right.

“It was worth it in the end. He’s going home now. He’s going out that door,” Kelly Jorgensen said pointing to the exit.