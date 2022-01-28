Group gathers in Billings to celebrate National School Choice Week

Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen had a staff member attend and read a statement for her. Artzen commended “a system that prioritizes serving every student wherever they learn best. As a classroom teacher of 23 years, I’ve seen firsthand that every child is unique and learns uniquely.”

Among the speakers included representation from ACE scholarships, an organization distributing scholarship money that individuals have donated as a way to shift tax liability and to essentially choose what schools receive tax dollars, according to Jeff Laszloffy, president and CEO of the Montana Family Foundation.

An ACE Scholarship will pay up to 50% of private school tuition, or a maximum of $2,000 per year for grades K-8 and $3,000 per year for high school, according to the site.

Those celebrating dotted the lawn in a sea of yellow from scarves they wore provided by the National School Choice Week organization.

“I like that they take a stand and that they go and they help to legislate for our freedoms and for our rights,” said Ken and Peggy Miller of Laurel. “Our children did both homeschooling and public school, so we know the balance of both and how important it is to have that choice."