 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Group gathers in Billings to celebrate National School Choice Week
0 Comments
featured

Group gathers in Billings to celebrate National School Choice Week

  • 0
School Choice Rally in Billings

Shilloy Lowe and Emily Schneller hand out printed scarves in front of the Yellowstone County Courthouse during the school choice rally in honor of National School Choice Week on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.

 AMY LYNN NELSON BILLINGS GAZETTE

About 100 students and community members congregated on the Yellowstone County Courthouse lawn Friday to celebrate National School Choice Week, and changes that conservative lawmakers have made in recent years to support private schools.

School Choice Rally in Billings

School children and parents hold up signs in front of the Yellowstone County Courthouse as they rally for school choice in honor of National School Choice Week on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.

In 2021, the Montana Legislature dramatically increased the amount a person or business could claim in tax credits by donating money to private schools or scholarship organizations. The previous limit was $150 and now it's $200,000, although the state caps the overall statewide total in both categories.

“I was just like many of you not too long ago,” said Seth Berglee, chair of the education committee and House Representative of Carbon County. “I grew up in northeast Montana and we lived in the middle of nowhere, pretty much. My parents chose to homeschool us, and being at homeschool I was able to pursue a lot of the things that I enjoy, and I have a successful career as a result of that.”

School Choice Rally in Billings

Montana House Representative Seth Berglee (R) HD58 speaks in front of the Yellowstone County Courthouse during the school choice rally in honor of National School Choice Week on Friday.

Montana Family Foundation hosted the event, which is based in Laurel and known for its conservative push on social issues, such as opposing gay rights and abortion rights, according to a Billings Gazette article from 2013.

Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen had a staff member attend and read a statement for her. Artzen commended “a system that prioritizes serving every student wherever they learn best. As a classroom teacher of 23 years, I’ve seen firsthand that every child is unique and learns uniquely.”

School Choice Rally in Billings

School children gather on the lawn of the Yellowstone County Courthouse during the school choice rally in honor of National School Choice Week on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.

Among the speakers included representation from ACE scholarships, an organization distributing scholarship money that individuals have donated as a way to shift tax liability and to essentially choose what schools receive tax dollars, according to Jeff Laszloffy, president and CEO of the Montana Family Foundation.

School Choice Rally in Billings

Jeff Laszloffy, president of the Montana Family Foundation, speaks in front of the Yellowstone County Courthouse during the school choice rally in honor of National School Choice Week on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.

An ACE Scholarship will pay up to 50% of private school tuition, or a maximum of $2,000 per year for grades K-8 and $3,000 per year for high school, according to the site.

Those celebrating dotted the lawn in a sea of yellow from scarves they wore provided by the National School Choice Week organization.

School Choice Rally in Billings

Aiden Bradley, 13, of Trinity Lutheran School holds a sign on the lawn of the Yellowstone County Courthouse during the school choice rally in honor of National School Choice Week on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.

“I like that they take a stand and that they go and they help to legislate for our freedoms and for our rights,” said Ken and Peggy Miller of Laurel. “Our children did both homeschooling and public school, so we know the balance of both and how important it is to have that choice."

School Choice Rally in Billings

Parents and children gather on the lawn of the Yellowstone County Courthouse during the school choice rally in honor of National School Choice Week on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.

Kristen Richert attended with her son Konnor who studies at Trinity Lutheran School in Billings.

“We’re lucky enough that we have the opportunity to send our child to a private school and we just would like to see that afforded to other students as well,” she said.

School Choice Rally in Billings

Eowyn Cochran, 11, and Clay Crusch, 11, of Trinity Lutheran School hold up signs on the sidewalk in front of the Yellowstone County Courthouse during the school choice rally in honor of National School Choice Week on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.

Berglee said he supports great education whether it is public, private, religiously affiliated, or homeschool. “It just needs to be what hits that kid, and it needs to teach them how to think,” he said.

Advocates for school choice rallied on the Yellowstone County Courthouse lawn Friday afternoon in recognition of National School Choice Week. 
0 Comments
4
1
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ottawa police fortify forces for truckers protest

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News