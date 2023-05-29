Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The trash was one of the first things David Wanzenried noticed when he stumbled upon Canyon Creek. It was everywhere; old furniture and piles of garbage scattered across the hillside view. An ugly smell clung to his nose.

He’d found the spot after following a road sign: historic site. A quick search, and he found he was standing on the battlefield where the second to last conflict of the Nez Perce Flight of 1877 took place.

According to the National Parks Service website, the Flight came after an 1863 treaty aimed to shrink the already limited reservation space for the nimíipuu peoples, or the Nez Perce, to nearly a 10th of its original size.

War sparked in 1877, and after several months of escape and conflicts, the nimíipuu were exhausted. On Sept. 13, the roughly 750 nimíipuu had just emerged from present day Yellowstone National Park when they were found by U.S. cavalry. Canyon Creek is where the nimíipuu were able to stop the cavalry and buy time for an escape.

Some accounts say hundreds of horses were lost, and at least one but upwards of 13 nimíipuu were killed. At least three cavalry men were killed, and at least 11 were wounded.

Except, it hardly looked like a battlefield to Wanzenried, he said. It especially didn’t look appropriate to be someone’s place of death.

“I couldn’t let it stay like that,” Wanzenried said. “So I filled my truck with that trash. It took eight trips to get it all out.”

That was in 2020, and since then, Canyon Creek has been transformed, most of it in the past 10 months after an official plan was made in July 2022.

Since then, Wanzenried and the Friends of Canyon Creek, the private group in charge of maintaining the space, began fundraising and renovating.

Phase one began with a new 250 foot-long barbed wire fence separating Canyon Creek from nearby private property. Bollards were installed in the parking lot to protect the fence from vehicles, and a dangerous and unusable cattle guard was removed. A deep trench at the entrance of the site was filled with dirt supplied by a local landscaping contractor. The projects costed $13,000.

The first stage was over by August, and the National Park Service committed to helping fund the next set of improvements in fall 2022. The Friends continued to fundraise, and they received a grant by the Treacy Foundation in March 2023.

Phase two took over April and May of this year. Gravel was added around the foundation of the pavilion to prevent erosion, and the parking lot was near-completely redone. The pavilion’s wood shingle roof was replaced with steel shingles, set to last at least 50 years. This stage cost $21,000.

Only a few final touches need to be added, such as a new set of road signs and a plaque depicting the Nez Perce perspective of the battle, but soon the project will be over. The road signs are even set to be installed by the end of summer, just in time for the battle’s 146th anniversary on Sept. 13.

It’s thanks to fundraising and volunteer help from across the community, Wanzenried said. He’s the one in charge, but he’s been far from alone.

According to a summary report Wanzenried put together on the project, seven local businesses helped with the cause. Some businesses donated free labor, while others pitched in materials for free or at a discounted price.

At least 74 people contributed to a Billings Community Foundation fund, not including anonymous donors, raising just over $38,000.

With only a few steps left, Wanzenried said the experience has been busy but rewarding. He remembers seeing a family of seven eager to pick up litter around the area, and he was shocked to hear children remarking about how fun it was to collect trash on an otherwise sunshiney, breezy day.

“I think people want to help,” he said. “They just need a focal point. I just happened to be there.”