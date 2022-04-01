Group of Skyview students walk out in support of LGBTQ rights

About 40 students walked out of Skyview High School Friday in a show of support for gay rights and opposition to recent anti-gay legislation in Florida.

Organizer Andromeda Schenck, a freshman, saw other schools showing support for gay rights on social media and thought Skyview could benefit from a demonstration.

“I know in general there’s a lot of homophobia. Not with the teachers, but with students,” she said. “We’re against the bill but this is also just to show them that we’re not going to change because they don’t like us or who we are.”

The group waved flags and chanted.

Public school teachers in lower grades in Florida are banned from teaching about sexual orientation or gender identity under the “Parental Rights in Education” bill. Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, signed it into law earlier in March.

An advisor for the Sexuality and Gender Alliance Club said he attended to support students but asked to not be named.

“There’s more than enough people here who are in support of [gay rights], but there’s still a vocal group who are not,” he said, recalling a pride parade in recent years where community members tore down flags.

Schenck added that she knows students who did not attend out of fear their parents are not supportive of gay rights.

The school allowed the walk-out for 10 minutes, as schools in the district have begun doing in recent years, said Skyview principal Jay Wahl.

