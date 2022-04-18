Group pitches Billings City Council on easing zoning requirements to better address tight housing market

Opening up Billings neighborhoods to allow for more duplexes, triplexes and quadplexes could go a long way toward bringing down the costs of housing in Montana's largest city and quickly creating more living space.

Kendall Cotton, CEO of the Helena-based Frontier Institute met with Billings City Council Monday and pitched the idea of adding residential zoning reform to the box of tools Billings uses to address housing shortages and increasing housing prices.

"We believe in solving more problems with freedom and not more government," Cotton told the council.

Billings consistently ranked among the top emerging housing markets in the country last spring and summer with the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com placing Billings at the top of its emerging housing market.

In the last year, the median home price in Billings has risen 6% to $347,000. To afford a house at that price, a buyer would need to make roughly $75,000 a year; the median household income for Yellowstone County is $61,000.

"I don't believe there's a silver bullet to solve the housing problem," Cotton told council members.

But he said the council has two tools immediately available to help it address the issue while increasing the freedom for property owners.

By removing the size requirement for lots on which residential housing can be built and opening up the zoning in single-family neighborhoods to allow duplexes, triplexes and quadplexes, the city can open up avenues for rapid, meaningful development. It's something Cotton called "gentle density."

To help Montana cities better analyze the data it has collected, the Frontier Institute created the interactive Montana Zoning Atlas.

Lot requirements in Billings are relatively lax compared to the other major cities in Montana, something Cotton acknowledged and applauded.

Relaxing zoning requirements was met with a little more pushback. Billings recently completed an entire overhaul of its zoning codes and regulations to better address growth in the city and create a more uniformity for neighborhoods, business districts and industrial areas.

"We need to have a variety of housing options throughout the city," said Mayor Bill Cole.

Council member Kendra Shaw called some of Frontier Institute's proposals "low-hanging fruit," those things the city could do relatively quickly to address housing without raising taxes.

But some costs would still be associated with relaxing zoning requirements in single-family neighborhoods, said council member Roy Neese. It could impact quality of life for those neighborhoods and bring down property values.

Council member Danny Choriki pointed out that strong property rights impact not only the property owner, but also the surrounding neighbors. The poor decisions of one property owner can adversely impact the property values of neighbors, he said.

"Where do we draw that line," Choriki asked.

Cotton gave a brief history of zoning in the United States and acknowledged that the debate over property rights has been happening for as long as people have owned property.

Returning to his point, Cotton told council members that making it easier for developers to build duplexes and triplexes within the city creates housing closer to where residents need it. The move also removes pressure to spread development into the rural outskirts of the city, where people like their vistas and elbow room, he said.

"We ought to do everything we can to encourage gentle density," Cotton said.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.