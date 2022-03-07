Group pitches idea to create more affordable housing in Billings

Officials in Billings worry the tight housing market will short-circuit the region's ability to attract and retain workers, and will keep first-time home buyers out of the market completely.

Local real estate broker Bob Leach has been telling any group that will give him an audience that if Billings and Yellowstone County don't take action quickly, it could take a generation for the region to recover.

"When you don't have housing for your workers, we all suffer," Leach said.

Leach and others in the county believe a publicly-owned land trust on which developers build might be the smartest way to create affordable workforce housing while the overall housing market rages.

Billings consistently ranked among the top emerging housing markets in the country last year. The Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com ranked Billings as the No. 1 emerging housing market last summer.

Just in the last year, the median home price in Billings has risen 6% to $347,000. In order to afford a house at that price, a person or couple would need to make roughly $75,000 a year. But the median household income for Yellowstone County is $61,000, meaning home ownership is increasingly out of reach for working class city and county residents.

"Even with two-income households, it's becoming a stretch," said Steve Simonson, a senior project manager with Big Sky Economic Development and one of Leach's housing market experts.

In the Billings area, the percentage of individuals or families owning a home has dropped from 63% to 58% over the last three years, Leach said. He then pointed to other hot real estate markets across the country where hedge funds now own 30% of some housing markets, further squeezing out individual home buyers.

Regions around Bozeman and Kalispell have struggled for the last decade to preserve or create affordable worker housing as home prices have exploded. The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the problem and now Billings is starting to see similar housing shortages and rapidly increasing house prices.

To illustrate the heat coming off Montana's housing market, Leach pointed out that last year, 24% of all real estate transactions here were paid in cash. Most buyers are coming from out of state as folks leave high-priced urban markets and buy relatively cheap in Montana.

In 2021 for every Montanan that moved out of state, four out-of-staters moved in, he said. Montana saw 70,000 transplants from California alone, he added.

Leach, Simonson and others see the formation of a land trust as one way to create quality, affordable worker housing.

"With a land trust, we can take land somewhat out of the equation," Leach said.

A land trust works by having a city, county or state place land it owns in a public trust that it then leases out for a nominal fee to home builders for development. Developers then build homes that don't bear the cost of the land on which they are built; 200-300 properties are needed to make it self-sustaining.

The homes are then sold to a specific demographic. It's similar to buying a condo, Leach said. Other communities in the state have found success doing it, like Red Lodge and Missoula.

The land trust system also allows the city or county to place restrictions on the property and hold its appreciation to 1.5% a year. It means the new owner can build equity in the home and sell at a profit, but the price doesn't skyrocket in a hot market.

In all, about six in 10 of those who own a home on one of these specialized land trusts at some point move on into the regular housing market, Simonson said.

"It's a stepping stone to (regular) home ownership," he said.

Leach's group has pitched its idea to the Billings City Council and to Yellowstone County Commissioners. They plan to meet with the state land board later this spring, where they'll talk about the possibility of using Department of Natural Resources and Conservation land for land trusts.

When Leach and Simonson met with council and commissioners, the groups talked about the 250 acres of DNRC land on Governors Boulevard in the Billings Heights. The state has tried for years to sell the land for development with little success. Leach's group sees it as a viable option.

In the meantime, the region is seeing a significant shortage of construction workers and backlog of building materials. Both Leach and Simonson are working with School District 2 to expand the district's Career Center home building courses to other high schools.

The region has to start producing builders and specialized construction workers on a much larger scale, Leach said.

Similarly, builders need to start looking at non-traditional building materials and the region needs to work on attracting manufacturers and companies to the region that produce non-traditional building materials to speed up construction, Simonson said.

Unless that happens, "I don't think we can build our way out of it," he said.

